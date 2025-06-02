How to get more grails - Elden Ring Nightreign Urn, goblet, chalice & grails: All of them are used to create builds with relics in Elden Ring Nightreign.

When you first start Elden Ring Nightreign, you will only have urns in which to put relics. Before long, you might find yourself buying a goblet. From here, you’ll want to get more, as each new grail offers a different mixture of relics you can equip. Here’s how to get new grails so you can make different builds.

How to get more grails

The relic cups all have different names in Elden Ring Nightreign. The first one you have is an urn, then the Small Jar Merchant has goblets. Before long you’ve got a chalice and a grail. Each of these is locked behind specific advancements in the game:

Urn: Automatically unlocked for each character

Goblet: Purchased from the Small Jar Merchant after beating Tricephalos

Chalice: Complete specific steps in each Nightfarer’s Remembrance

Spirit Shelter Grail: Defeat four bosses and then the Jar sells it

Giant’s Cradle Grail: Defeat seven bosses and then the Jar sells it

Sacred Erdtree Grail: Defeat eight bosses and then the Jar sells it

Each character has a chalice they unlock after completing specific steps in their Remembrances.

Source: Shacknews

Each Nightfarer’s urn, goblet, and chalice have a different assortment of relic colors. For example, the Wylder’s Goblet can have one yellow and two green relics while the Executor’s Goblet can take one red, blue, and green relic.

The Nightfarer’s each get the Spirit Shelter, Giant’s Cradle, and Sacred Erdtree Grail, meaning you only need to buy it once from the Small Jar Merchant. These Grails are unique in that they can equip three of the same color:

Spirit Shelter Grail: Three green relics

Giant’s Cradle Grail: Three blue relics

Sacred Erdtree Grail: Three yellow relics

At the moment, it’s not clear if there is an additional chalice that allows for three red relics. But for now, once you unlock all of the grails, each Nightfarer will have six different ones to use for build creation. All you need to do now is farm for more relics and sell the ones you don’t like. Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more info.