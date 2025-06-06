New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Outerloop Games' Project Dosa becomes Dosa Divas: One Last Meal

The next title from the Thirsty Suitors studio takes many cues from its predecessor, but adds a whole lot of cooking.
Ozzie Mejia
Outerloop Games
1

Outerloop Games has been putting up some quality games over the last few years. Following the releases of Falcon Age and Thirsty Suitors, the studio looked to be working on its next title, one that only had the name Project Dosa. Plenty of time has passed to the point that the temporary moniker is no more, as Project Dosa will now permanently be known as Dosa Divas: One Last Meal.

Creative Director Chandana Ekanayake showed off a new trailer and Outerloop's progress so far during Friday's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 presentation. Dosa Divas is being presented as a narrative-based RPG similar to what the developer did with Thirsty Suitors. The turn-based battles will look familiar, as main characters Samara and Amani battle oddball foes, but a big difference is that they'll be doing so while riding a giant mech.

Like Thirsty Suitors before it, Dosa Divas will have a cooking element, but the cooking appears to serve a much greater narrative purpose this time around. Cooking meals with various ingredients can wake up the world's villagers, who have been worn down by years of consuming processed foods. Meals can also be used in battle to help wear down enemies by distracting them with mouth-watering concoctions.

Battling against corporate goons in Dosa Divas: One Last Meal

Source: Outerloop Games

Both the turn-based battles and the cooking system appear to be heavily refined from what came in Thirsty Suitors. We'll have our eye on this game as its development continues. Look for Dosa Divas: One Last Meal to serve up its unique flavors on PC and unspecified consoles in early 2026.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

