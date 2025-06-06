Outerloop Games' Project Dosa becomes Dosa Divas: One Last Meal The next title from the Thirsty Suitors studio takes many cues from its predecessor, but adds a whole lot of cooking.

Outerloop Games has been putting up some quality games over the last few years. Following the releases of Falcon Age and Thirsty Suitors, the studio looked to be working on its next title, one that only had the name Project Dosa. Plenty of time has passed to the point that the temporary moniker is no more, as Project Dosa will now permanently be known as Dosa Divas: One Last Meal.

Creative Director Chandana Ekanayake showed off a new trailer and Outerloop's progress so far during Friday's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 presentation. Dosa Divas is being presented as a narrative-based RPG similar to what the developer did with Thirsty Suitors. The turn-based battles will look familiar, as main characters Samara and Amani battle oddball foes, but a big difference is that they'll be doing so while riding a giant mech.

Like Thirsty Suitors before it, Dosa Divas will have a cooking element, but the cooking appears to serve a much greater narrative purpose this time around. Cooking meals with various ingredients can wake up the world's villagers, who have been worn down by years of consuming processed foods. Meals can also be used in battle to help wear down enemies by distracting them with mouth-watering concoctions.



Source: Outerloop Games

Both the turn-based battles and the cooking system appear to be heavily refined from what came in Thirsty Suitors. We'll have our eye on this game as its development continues. Look for Dosa Divas: One Last Meal to serve up its unique flavors on PC and unspecified consoles in early 2026.