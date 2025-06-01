How many Expeditions are in Elden Ring Nightreign? Elden Ring Nightreign is a smaller game than its namesake, but there are still a decent amount of Expeditions to play.

You don’t just launch into a match of Elden Ring Nightreign, you must first select an Expedition. Each one has a specific Nightlord boss for players to fight at the end of Day 3. Furthermore, each one has a set pool of bosses it draws upon for players to fight at the end of the earlier days. Players that are stuck on the first Expedition (and maybe even those who have made some progress), might wonder how many Expeditions there actually are in the game.

How many Expedition are in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are eight Expeditions in Elden Ring Nightreign. When you first start the game, only the Tricephalos Expedition is available with its Nightlord, Gladius, Beast of Night. After you complete Tricephalos, six more Expeditions unlock. Complete three more Expeditions to unlock the final one, Night Aspect.

Tricephalos (This is the first Expedition. Completing it unlocks the others)

Gaping Jaw

Sentient Pest

Augur

Equilibrious Beast

Darkdrift Knight

Fissure in the Fog

Night Aspect (Defeat any four Nightlords to unlock this Expedition)



Elden Ring Nightreign demands a lot from its players, as you will not see more of the game unless you can successfully defeat Gladius, Beast of Night. The moment you do this, you unlock the next six Expeditions which you can tackle in any order you want.

By defeating three more Nightlords (a total of four), you will unlock the Night Aspect fight against the final boss in the game. You can jump straight to it and try to take it down, or work through the other Expeditions to gain more Relics for your Nightfarer.

If you’re having trouble getting through these (even the first one), take a look at our guide on which Nightfarer class to choose. This might help you clear the first boss and unlock the rest of the game. Find more helpful pieces over on our Elden Ring Nightreign page.