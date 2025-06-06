New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Big Walk gets a reintroduction at Day of the Devs: SGF Edition 2025

The next project from the studio behind Untitled Goose Game is a strange one and one that's best enjoyed with friends.
Ozzie Mejia
Panic
The team at House House has been quite busy over the last several years. After the success of Untitled Goose Game, fans have naturally been curious about the studio's next project. Back in 2023, they learned that their next game is a strange co-op walking simulator called Big Walk. As part of Friday's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025, House House offered another look at what's in the oven.

First revealed at The Game Awards 2023, Big Walk is (by House House's own admission) a tricky game to describe. "Walking simulator" feels like an oversimplification if only because of the mechanics that the team is looking to introduce. This includes a proximity voice system, where characters engaging with voice chat will sound different depending on their distance and location. For example, a friend will sound different if he's standing next to you, far away from you, or inside an echo-producing tunnel.

House House showed off the first of Big Walk's potential puzzle elements, where friends can use voice chat and a detailed gesture system to solve various conundrums across a vast island. One sequence saw the clever use of soundproof barriers, requiring players to use the gesture system to communicate. Characters can also utilize certain tools like a handy whiteboard that can be used to communicate through text messages. Communication will be key when it comes to progression, which is done through completing the island's various challenges and puzzles. Of course, part of the fun of Big Walk comes from exploration, which stems from... wait for it... taking a big walk.

Solving puzzles with friends across a soundproof room in Big Walk

Source: Panic

There's no word on when exactly Big Walk is set to begin its stroll. The game's Steam listing still has it aiming for 2025, but House House and publisher Panic have indicated that the game will miss this window and slip into 2026. With that said, this vividly detailed explanation of the game's premise should generate some excitement. This is all without even getting into the character designs themselves, which look like those office drinking birds have somehow come to life and decided to go on a hike. We'll definitely have our eye on Big Walk, so keep it on Shacknews for further information as it comes in.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

