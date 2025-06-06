New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Snap & Grab is a glamorous espionage game from Annapurna Interactive

The makers of Roundabout and 100ft Robot Golf are about to take players to the 80s for a different kind of heist game.
Annapurna Interactive
1

Everything felt fashionable in the 1980s, from the roller rinks to the dance clubs. That sense of glamour and fashion extends all the way to the crime world. If you don't look your best when stealing valuable treasures, did you truly steal at all? Publisher Annapurna Interactive is teaming with developer No Goblin (Roundabout, 100ft Robot Golf) on a new espionage game set in the 80s called Snap & Grab, but don't expect a traditional heist game. This one has much more of a photography motif to it.

Revealed during Friday's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 presentation, Snap & Grab is all about pulling off intricate heists, but the planning phase is every bit as important as the actual job itself. To that end, players will scout out potential crime scenes with their camera, snapping photos of various points of interest. These can be pictures of the target itself, guards on patrol, potential rendezvous points, or distraction spots. After taking enough photos, players will lay out the pictures they've taken and organize them in such a way as to play out their future heist.

A player's life of crime will develop over time and they'll attract potential crew members to join them. Crew members will bring their own abilities to any job, giving players potential new ways to plot out their next crimes. Of course, successful crimes won't come without attracting a more unwanted sort of attention, as successful thieves will eventually run afoul of a local detective who's hot on their trail.

Laying out photos for a heist in Snap & Grab

Source: Annapurna Interactive

Picture a PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S release for Snap & Grab. It's set to arrive in early 2026.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

