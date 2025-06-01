Executor Remembrance quest - Elden Ring Nightreign The Executor's Remembrance questline has him collecting flowers, completing paintings, and fighting a samurai duel.

The Executor is one of the more difficult Nightfarer’s to master in Elden Ring Nightreign. As such, it should come as no surprise that you will be fighting some tough foes during the Executor’s Remembrance questline. Progress through the questline is made by defeating Nightlords, completing tasks for the Priestess, and fighting a one-on-on duel.

Executor Remembrance quest

The Executor Remembrance quest has steps to complete on Journal entry 1, 2, and 6. Defeat Nightlords during Expeditions while using the Executor to make progress through his Remembrances.

Journal 1

Speak with the Guardian and then go talk to the Priestess.

Source: Shacknews

The first step is to interact with the Journal and read the first entry. From here, you will need to speak with the Guardian Nightfarer who is looking at a painting in the eastern wing of the Roundtable Hold. Go and speak with the Priestess to move to the next journal entry.

Journal 2

The second journal entry tasks you with finding flowers in Limveld.

Source: Shacknews

The second task for the Executor is to find flowers in Limveld. There is a specific bunch of flowers to be found on the northeast corner of the map, down in the gully. When you get there, a Stray Bloodhound Knight will invade, defeat it to be able to collected the Blessed Flower.

The flowers are located on the eastern side of the map, down in a gully. Prepare to fight a Stray Bloodhound Knight when you arrive.

Source: Shacknews

This is easier said than done, however, it’s certainly possible to solo the fight, even at level 2. Equip the Cursed Blade and parry its attacks to build up the holy attack. Unleash the skill attack when it finishes a combo. Alternatively, head there with a couple of friends when you’re leveled up.

Give the flowers to the Iron Menial and then do more of your painting before concluding the memory.

Source: Shacknews

When the boss is defeated, grab the Blessed Flowers. Return to the Roundtable Hold when the Expedition ends and talk with the Priestess. She will direct you to the Iron Menial who is in the garden. Give the flowers to the Iron Menial and then paint the picture at the canvas.

Concluding the Remembrance will put you back in the Roundtable Hold and you will earn the Blessed Flowers Relic and the Executor’s Chalice.

Blessed Flowers (green) [Executor] While Character Skill is active, unlocking use of cursed sword restores HP Dexterity +3

Executor’s Chalice Blue Yellow Colorless



Journal 6

The sixth journal entry for the Executor unlocks after defeating four Nightlords (Tricephalos plus three other Nightlords). This quest step requires you to collect a Golden Sprout from the Mountain, defeat an Erdtree Avatar, and take down the Executor’s Cry boss.

The north of the map, in the canyon of the Mountaintop event, is where you will find the Golden Sprout protected by an Erdtree Avatar.

Source: Shacknews

To begin, speak with the Priestess, who will ask you to collect a Golden Sprout. This is located in the canyon of the Mountaintop Shifting Earth event, at the northern side of the map. An Erdtree Avatar will spawn as you approach, defeat it to claim the Golden Sprout. Finish the Expedition and give the Golden Sprout to the Priestess.

Use the Cursed Blade and its parry to defeat the Executor's Cry.

Source: Shacknews

You will now enter a memory where you must defeat the Executor’s Cry. This foe is another Executor, which means he will be using a Cursed Blade as well. There is no backup during this fight, so I hope you’ve been practicing your parries. The easiest method to defeat the boss is to use the Cursed Blade, parry attacks, and unleash the holy attack whenever it’s ready.

When the Executor’s Cry is defeated, go to the shack and watch the Crucible Knight. After the scene ends, you will awaken in the Roundtable Hold where you will receive the Remembrance garb. Conclude the memory near the Relic Rite altar. The Golden Sprout Relic will now be unlocked.

Golden Sprout (red) [Executor] Roaring restores HP while Art is active Slowly restore HP for self and nearby allies when HP is low HP Recovery From Successful Guarding



This concludes the Executor Remembrance questline. You will now have the Blessed Flowers, Golden Sprout, the Executor’s garb, and 7/7 journal pages. Take a look at our Elden Ring Nightreign page for help with other quests and mechanics.