How to get more healing flasks - Elden Ring Nightreign This should really be your first order of business on any run.

The first challenge you will need to get to grips with in Elden Ring Nightreign is staying alive. The game is not easy, and those enemies will be hitting hard right from the start. You'll want to get your hands on as much healing as you can, and this is how to get more healing flasks.

To get more healing flasks, you will need to visit Churches on your expeditions. Multiple churches will spawn on the map for each expedition, and you can find them marked by the symbol shown in the image above. Churches won't have any bosses at them, but there may be overworld bosses near them, so be careful.

When you arrive at the church, go to the statue of Marika and interact with the altar at the foot of the statue to add a charge to your healing flash. You should prioritize getting to these places on the first day of the expedition, so open your map the moment you land and start looking for the church icon.

Other ways to heal in Elden Ring Nightreign

If you find merchants, you can purchase some healing items, and there are also heal at the glowing red flowers that are scattered across the map. The best way is to visit a Site of Grace, which will not only heal you but will also refill your flask charges, making it a great stop to work into your exploration. You should also keep an eye on the perks that various pieces of equipment drop with, as some of them will offer improved healing or even healing by doing damage or killing enemies.

