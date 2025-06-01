Elden Ring Nightreign Magma Blade - stats, scaling, how to get The OP weapons are already starting to establish themselves in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The Magma Blade has quickly established itself as a solid option in Elden Ring Nightreign. It deals Physical and Fire damage and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (B), and Faith (D), making it a solid option for a few of the Nightfarers, but especially those looking for a good Dexterity scaling weapon. This makes it a fine option for Duchess, Ironeye, and Executor, although it can work just fine on other Nightfarers, depending on what else you get.

How to get the Magma Blade



The Magma Blade can drop from any chest and boss drop, but those drops are random. The important thing to realize about Elden Ring Nightreign is that this is a randomized game, but there are clues about where to go to get the types of weapons that might prove useful for you. If you open your map and bring up the details, you will see details on each of the locations that will tell you what drops there.

As a Curved Sword, you want to look for that icon on the map, and as a fire weapon, you want to look for locations that potentially drop that type of weapon to increase your chances of getting it.

Magma Blade Stats

The stats for the Magma Blade are as follows:

Stat Attack Guard Physical 66 100 Magic 0 30 Fire 42 44 Lightning 0 30 Holy 0 30 Critical/Guard Boost 100 34

The Magma Blade also has the Magma Shower Ash of War that causes you to slash at foes in a twirling motion while scattering magma around. It's a useful weapon against Sentient Pest, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog as they are weak to fire.

Make sure to stay with Shacknews for more Elden Ring Nightreign guides and news.