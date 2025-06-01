New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring Nightreign Magma Blade - stats, scaling, how to get

The OP weapons are already starting to establish themselves in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Aidan O'Brien
FromSoftware
The Magma Blade has quickly established itself as a solid option in Elden Ring Nightreign. It deals Physical and Fire damage and scales with Strength (D), Dexterity (B), and Faith (D), making it a solid option for a few of the Nightfarers, but especially those looking for a good Dexterity scaling weapon. This makes it a fine option for Duchess, Ironeye, and Executor, although it can work just fine on other Nightfarers, depending on what else you get.

How to get the Magma Blade

The Map in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Magma Blade can drop from any chest and boss drop, but those drops are random. The important thing to realize about Elden Ring Nightreign is that this is a randomized game, but there are clues about where to go to get the types of weapons that might prove useful for you. If you open your map and bring up the details, you will see details on each of the locations that will tell you what drops there.

As a Curved Sword, you want to look for that icon on the map, and as a fire weapon, you want to look for locations that potentially drop that type of weapon to increase your chances of getting it.

Magma Blade Stats

The Magma Blade in Elden Ring Nightreign
The stats for the Magma Blade are as follows:

Stat Attack Guard
Physical 66 100
Magic 0 30
Fire 42 44
Lightning 0 30
Holy 0 30
Critical/Guard Boost 100 34

The Magma Blade also has the Magma Shower Ash of War that causes you to slash at foes in a twirling motion while scattering magma around. It's a useful weapon against Sentient Pest, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog as they are weak to fire.

Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

