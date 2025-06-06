Last Flag is the debut game from the studio co-founded by Imagine Dragons lead singer Night Street Games is coming onto the gaming scene with a multiplayer shooter focused purely on Capture the Flag.

Summer Game Fest saw the debut of some exciting new games and some unexpected announcements. Last Flag would fall into both categories. This is a new 5v5 team-based Capture the Flag shooter comes from the team at Night Street Games. It's a new indie studio that immediately draws attention for its founders: Mac and Dan Reynolds, the manager and lead singer for Imagine Dragons, respectively.



Source: Night Street Games

Last Flag will look to set itself apart from the crowded shooter market by focusing purely on Capture the Flag. Every mechanic is being designed with CTF in mind right down to the game's ten different characters. Each contestant serves a unique class role, while every stage is built to maximize team fights and provide a slew of strategic hiding spots. Sessions are expected to last less than 20 minutes for some quick action, as games swing back and forth and players respawn frequently. More details on how sessions play out are expected in the weeks ahead, specifically as the game's playable alpha test approaches later this year.

For the Reynolds, Last Flag (and Night Street Games as a whole) represents a dream coming to fruition. While both have found success with Imagine Dragons, they also grew up wanting to be a part of the video game space, which certainly explains the band's frequent presence in gaming-adjacent endeavors like The Game Awards and Netflix's Arcane.

It's going to take a while for Last Flag to release. It's expected sometime in 2026 on PC with console versions in the works. Once it releases, expect it to be released for a one-time price, as Night Street will aim to support the game without resorting to live service tactics. Look for details on the game's alpha test soon.