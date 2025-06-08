Abyssus feels like modern Doom meets Hades

What if DOOM was a co-op roguelite? That’s what my demo of developer DoubleMoose’s upcoming FPS, Abyssus, felt like. Traversing through a labyrinth fighting off waves of enemies bombarding you from every direction, dodging projectiles and doing some light platforming in the process, and grabbing power-ups as you go deeper in. This will feel familiar if you’ve played any of the modern Doom games, but the inclusion of multiplayer and that hot “roguelite” buzzword might just be the slam dunk that makes Abyssus stand out.

Abyssus finds a crew of deep sea mercenaries known as Brilehunters on an expedition to the seafloor, in which they find an ancient civilization. The demo sees you explore two of the regions within, each consisting of multitudes of dangerous enemies, including two major bosses that gave me a run for my money.

There is an underlying story here, however it’s pretty much exclusively told through journals that you’ll find scattered throughout the abyss. While I did take the time to read every journal I came across, they never gave me enough to get me invested in the mystery that Abyssus is presenting. That wasn’t a problem for me though because the intense battles are what kept me engaged for the demo’s runtime.

The combat here is fast-paced, meaning you’ll always be moving, jumping, and dashing while gunning down enemies in order to not get hit, because health items are few and far between in the abyss. In the later levels, battles became rather tense due to the sheer number of enemies attacking at once, and beating these levels, especially without taking damage, feels so rewarding.



Source: The Arcade Crew

Of course, it wouldn’t be a roguelite without collectible power-ups, and Abyssus has a few different systems at play in this regard. The first of which are soul fragments that you pick up from killing enemies and clearing rooms. These are the currency that you take with you back to the lobby after dying, and effectively work as skill points that you can use to unlock permanent upgrades for your future runs.

Alongside that, you can buy or find temporary power-ups that don’t carry over after death. During each run, you’re able to unlock randomized blessings, which increase your weapon’s damage and add different passive effects to your attacks. For example, one of my favorite blessings to come across was the Barrier blessing that made my primary fire bullets build up a shield that would take damage in place of my health. In addition to all of that, you can find charms in chests or from defeating bosses, these charms can give you various buffs while you have them equipped. I liked using the Lifeline charm, which reduced damage received when at less than fifty percent health. In practice, Abyssus’ roguelite elements feel a lot like Hades’, and I’m happy with that.



Source: The Arcade Crew

I spent about four hours with the demo and, while there are only two levels to play through, it kept things feeling fresh with the selection of weapons and loadouts to choose from. I died about four or five times, so I got to switch things up and try out every weapon type available in the demo. All of them feel distinct and change up the playstyle quite a bit. The one that carried me to the end of the demo was the Brine Revolver, which I found in a hidden parkour puzzle in the main lobby. If you want to unlock every weapon mod available in this demo though, you’ll be able to get a few more hours out of it, as most of them are unlocked by completing achievements.

I didn’t get a chance to try out co-op. but with the incredibly hectic battles, daunting boss fights, and customizable loadouts, I can see how diving into the depths with a group of friends would be a lot of fun. I enjoyed my time playing solo, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the game shines with a few friends along for the ride.



Source: The Arcade Crew

So far, Abyssus feels familiar in all the right ways. Its fast-paced, strategic first-person combat feels reminiscent of modern Doom games, and its roguelite elements are implemented similarly to Hades. Taking on the enemies awaiting in Abyssus’ depths proves to be quite the challenge, but if you’re up for it, you’re in for a few hours of exhilarating gunplay that can be tackled with a couple friends.

This preview is based on an early Steam code provided by the publisher. Abyssus launches later this year on PC. The demo is available now on Steam.