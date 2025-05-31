Shack Chat: Which Elden Ring Nightreign Hero will you main?

Elden Ring Nightreign is finally out, and the chase for the Nightlord is underway. Players across the world are digging in to check out the latest FromSoftware adventure, and learning that they’ll need to pick between a number of heroes, each with special capabilities to them. Which one is the best? Hard to say, but we know which ones we’ll be starting with as we answer this week’s Shack Chat!

Question: Which Elden Ring Nightreign Hero will you main?

Revenant - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Nightreigner

Much like in Path of Exile 2, I'm drawn to the class that can raise minions to do my fighting for me. The Revenant reveal came late, but it's a hero that speaks to me. Whether it's the general Necromancy skill that summons ghosts or the more specific Summon Spirit that calls upon something a little more durable, there's no better way to stay alive than by summoning the dead.

Guardian - TJ Denzer, Senior Bird Warrior

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

The moment I saw the Guardian in the Edlen Ring Nightreign playtests I was set for my pick. It’s a massive falcon of a man girded in mighty armor and wielding big weapons. It’s a bastion of might and protection for the rest of the team, and a pretty apt combatant at that. I love his ability to create tornados that offset enemies, fly into the air, and swoop down for a crushing blow.

The other heroes are cool and I will likely play them off and on, but for my tastes, I don’t think there’s a single character that contains as much aura as the Guardian, and his defensive playstyle will suit me just fine.

Raider - Asif Khan, Slaying Demons since 1993

I picked the playable character that most resembles my Leroy Jenkins playstyle.

Raider - Bill Lavoy, Shackmaps Overlord



Source: Bandai Namco

I beat Elden Ring by using a Great Hammer called Great Stars. My strategy was to build into jump attacks, dealing massive damage. I’m not certain that’s going to be viable here, but I’m all about hitting the monster with the biggest stick I can find and seeing who falls first. The Raider seems like the play here, with the description saying, “A powerful sea-farer who favors enormous weapons.” Enough said.

Executor - Sam Chandler, Sekiro Main



Source: Bandai Namco

I played basically nothing except the Executor during my review period, and I will continue to do so now that the game is out. I love the Cursed Blade he has, which allows him to deflect almost every single attack in the game. If you’re good at it, you will not get hit. Do enough deflections, and the blade gets infused with holy damage which you can unleash. It’s just extremely cool for styling on bosses.

Executor - Dennis White Jr., Lives by the katana!

I love to parry, so with this character giving me the chance to deflect enemy attacks and make them crumble after their failed attempts to overpower me, I can’t pass up the chance to play the Executor hero class first! I get to kick ass with a cursed katana, too? Sign me up. I also find the beast transformation interesting for taking on group enemies or going head-to-head with big bosses. But if I get the ball rolling by drawing the enemy’s attention and landing deflects properly, then the rest of my team can focus on doing the damage or buffing the entire team. I’m going to have fun figuring out the possibilities and probably still managing to die…a lot.

Duchess - Donovan Erskine, Likes these games now

I’m going to be rolling with Duchess. I love nimble, dexterous characters, especially in a game like this. Being able to quickly pull off dodges in succession and briefly hide from enemy view will be the difference between life and death, and I look forward to complimenting my allies that take a more hands-on approach.

Guardian - Steve Tyminski, The best defense!

Who will be my main character in Elden Ring Nightreign? In multiplayer games like this I tend to struggle a little bit and rely on my teammates for help. That being said, I’m going with the Guardian. The Guardian can take a lot of hits and survive for a long time. I like the idea of being able to take a lot of damage and dish out a lot of damage. Having a shield for defense is also a good thing for me as I’ll probably get too cocky and try and do something crazy and then perish. So for Elden Ring Nightreign, I’m going with the Guardian as my main character. Then when I get tired of it, I’ll probably switch to the Executor or Raider but Guardian to start.

These are our picks for our Elden Ring: Nightreign classes, but what are yours? Let us know in the Shacknews comments below, and stay tuned to the Nightreign topic for more news and coverage.