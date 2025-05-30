Evening Reading - May 30, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. There's less than one week left before s*** hits the fan for Summer Game Fest and the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. So until then, here's another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Join us for the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase on June 4, 2025
- Shack Together 065 - Universal's Epic Universe, Switch 2 Hype, feat. Donovan Erskine + Greg Burke
- Endless Legend 2's first returning faction is the all-devouring Necrophages
- Epic Universe designer says "everything is important" when working with Nintendo
- Elden Ring Nightreign hits 2 million players on day one
- Epic Universe How to Train Your Dragon - A world made by vikings
- Valorant is moving to Unreal Engine 5 this summer
- Atomfall: Wicked Isle DLC brings a new location & story in June 2025
- Harry Potter Battle at The Ministry ride - Creating in 1:1 scale
- Dark Universe - Monsters Unchained designer on Hollywood location & design
- Marvel Snap has come to bargain with Masters of the Arcane season
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 30: Dragon Quest Day
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 30: Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
A 40-minute demo for Stellar Blade is now available on both PS5 and PC. Remember that it's coming to PC on June 11.
Zen Pinball World has been updated with Universal Pictures classics.
And get a look at what's coming in Tom Clancy's The Division 2.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Return of the King
Well, it's happening. For reals.
WOP WOP WOP
‘Not Like Us’ Frozen Cocktail Bat for the Dodgers vs Yankees series.🔥 pic.twitter.com/JhAvpEgUjB— Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) May 30, 2025
The Yankees would be Drake in this analogy.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Who's ready for one of the first DOOM: The Dark Ages runs?
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
The last season of Inside the NBA on TNT has been amazing and while the show will go on, it won't be the same without Turner.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Things got wild at Double or Nothing, from the Owen Hart tournament winners to total Anarchy.
Speedball Mike Bailey and their amazing Balatro gear from AEW Double Or Nothing— forever botchamania (@maffewgregg.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 12:54 PM
[image or embed]
We also got SPEEDBALATRO!
Tonight in video game music
We're spotlighting Skar and his new metal cover of Give It All from Final Fantasy 14 Online.
That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
