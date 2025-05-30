Evening Reading - May 30, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. There's less than one week left before s*** hits the fan for Summer Game Fest and the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. So until then, here's another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

A 40-minute demo for Stellar Blade is now available on both PS5 and PC. Remember that it's coming to PC on June 11.

Zen Pinball World has been updated with Universal Pictures classics.

And get a look at what's coming in Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Return of the King

Well, it's happening. For reals.

WOP WOP WOP

‘Not Like Us’ Frozen Cocktail Bat for the Dodgers vs Yankees series.🔥 pic.twitter.com/JhAvpEgUjB — Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) May 30, 2025

The Yankees would be Drake in this analogy.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Who's ready for one of the first DOOM: The Dark Ages runs?

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The last season of Inside the NBA on TNT has been amazing and while the show will go on, it won't be the same without Turner.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Things got wild at Double or Nothing, from the Owen Hart tournament winners to total Anarchy.

We also got SPEEDBALATRO!

Tonight in video game music

We're spotlighting Skar and his new metal cover of Give It All from Final Fantasy 14 Online.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for May!