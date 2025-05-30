New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 30, 2025

Come and end your week with us before things get wild next week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. There's less than one week left before s*** hits the fan for Summer Game Fest and the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. So until then, here's another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

A 40-minute demo for Stellar Blade is now available on both PS5 and PC. Remember that it's coming to PC on June 11.

Zen Pinball World has been updated with Universal Pictures classics.

And get a look at what's coming in Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Return of the King

Well, it's happening. For reals.

WOP WOP WOP

The Yankees would be Drake in this analogy.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Who's ready for one of the first DOOM: The Dark Ages runs?

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The last season of Inside the NBA on TNT has been amazing and while the show will go on, it won't be the same without Turner.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Things got wild at Double or Nothing, from the Owen Hart tournament winners to total Anarchy.

Speedball Mike Bailey and their amazing Balatro gear from AEW Double Or Nothing

[image or embed]

— forever botchamania (@maffewgregg.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 12:54 PM

We also got SPEEDBALATRO!

Tonight in video game music

We're spotlighting Skar and his new metal cover of Give It All from Final Fantasy 14 Online.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

