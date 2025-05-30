Marvel Snap has come to bargain with Masters of the Arcane season The magic side of Marvel is getting the spotlight next month in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap has taken the occasional peek into the magical side of Marvel Comics since its release. Next month's Masters of the Arcane season promises to be its biggest magical excursion yet, as Second Dinner will look at some of the most prominent magical supporting characters and bad guys from Marvel's extradimensional planes.

Marvel Snap's Masters of the Arcane season is Merlin. Yes, that Merlin of Arthurian legend. He has been spotted in Marvel Comics lore in the past and he'll be next month's Season Pass card. He'll be a 2-Cost card who places a random Incantation to your hand each turn. His Incantations include:

Omniversal Presence - On Reveal : Replace this location with a new one and give Merlin +2 Power.

- : Replace this location with a new one and give Merlin +2 Power. Polymorph - On Reveal : Transform your lowest-Power card here into one that costs 1 more.

- : Transform your lowest-Power card here into one that costs 1 more. Once and Future - On Reveal: Shuffle your lowest-Power card here into your deck and get +2 Energy next turn.

There are several other magic users making their Marvel Snap debut throughout the month of June. They include Morgan Le Fay (the Arthurian sorceress who has had an on-and-off relationship with Doctor Doom) and the dread Dormammu, who loves to bargain.

Here are the other cards coming to Marvel Snap for the Masters of Arcane season:

(4) Morgan Le Fay (7) - On Reveal : Return all your discarded and destroyed cards to hand with +3 Power.

- : Return all your discarded and destroyed cards to hand with +3 Power. (3) The Ancient One (5) - On Reveal : Add Tao Mandala to your hand. (3) Tao Mandala - On Reveal Copy the text of one of your Ongoing cards here onto your other characters here.

- : Add Tao Mandala to your hand. (3) Nightmare (-1) - On Reveal : Replace the text of each card in your hand with text from a random card of the same Cost.

- : Replace the text of each card in your hand with text from a random card of the same Cost. (1) Clea (2) - When this permanently gains Power, add Flames of the Faltine to your hand. (if in hand or in play) (1) Flames of the Faltine - On Reveal Afflict an enemy card here with -3 Power.

- When this permanently gains Power, add Flames of the Faltine to your hand. (7) Dormammu (11) - Game Start : Begin a Summoning Ritual. (Add step 1 to hand.) Summoning Ritual - On Reveal : Merge your highest-Power destroyed card with Dormammu to continue (step 1/3) Summoning Ritual - On Reveal : Dormammu steals 1 Power from EACH card here to continue. (step 2/3) Summoning Ritual - On Reveal : Destroy 2 of your characters here to summon Dormammu. (step 3/3)

- : Begin a Summoning Ritual. (Add step 1 to hand.)



Source: Second Dinner

Two new locations are also being added to the Marvel Snap rotation. Camelot will set all cards in that location to 5 Power. Meanwhile, Astral Plane will automatically play a 0-Power copy of a card in your hand at the turn's conclusion.

The June 2025 season will also see High Voltage mode return... kind of. High Voltage Overdrive will now include some rule variants that will be explained more as its arrival gets closer. Look for Marvel Snap's Masters of the Arcane season to kick off on Tuesday, June 3.