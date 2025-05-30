New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dark Universe - Monsters Unchained designer on Hollywood location & design

A Universal Studios designer weighs in on if Dark Universe could ever come to the California park.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the more intriguing areas of the new Universal Epic Universe park is Dark Universe. Themed around the iconic Universal Monsters, this location features attractions based on characters like Frankenstein and the Invisible Man. We spoke to one of its key designers and asked if fans would ever see this attraction at another location.

Frances Franceschi, a production designer on Epic Universe, talked to us about her work at Dark Universe. She told us how previous Universal Studios rides influenced the creation of Monsters Unchained, a new ride that uses a lot of animatronics and physical effects.

Listen to the full interview to hear Franceschi’s thoughts on whether or not Dark Universe could ever come to Universal Studios Hollywood. Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel for more insightful interviews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola