Dark Universe - Monsters Unchained designer on Hollywood location & design A Universal Studios designer weighs in on if Dark Universe could ever come to the California park.

One of the more intriguing areas of the new Universal Epic Universe park is Dark Universe. Themed around the iconic Universal Monsters, this location features attractions based on characters like Frankenstein and the Invisible Man. We spoke to one of its key designers and asked if fans would ever see this attraction at another location.

Frances Franceschi, a production designer on Epic Universe, talked to us about her work at Dark Universe. She told us how previous Universal Studios rides influenced the creation of Monsters Unchained, a new ride that uses a lot of animatronics and physical effects.

