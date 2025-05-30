Weekend PC Download Deals for May 30: Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest

Do you prefer brains or do you prefer to suck people's blood? Steam is pitting creatures of the night against the undead for the Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest. That means the best of games featuring zombies, like DayZ, are on sale alongside games featuring vampires, like Vampire Survivors. You could also buy from both sides, split the difference, and declare that you want to suck people's brains.

Steam is also throwing some other noteworthy sales. The Cerebral Puzzle Showcase is offering the best of mind-bending puzzle games while the Cozy & Family-Friendly Games Celebration features some of the best nonviolent titles in the gaming space. If you'd prefer to choose violence, you can also find deals on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Diablo 4, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and many more. Plus, don't forget that Dragon Quest Day happened this week, so the best of that franchise is on sale, including a first-time discount on Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store's MEGA Sale is on its last days, Humble Bundle is getting start on Pride Month early with a new bundle, Gamebillet has the lowest price yet on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Ubisoft is offering the lowest price ever on Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Capcom Legends Bundle and select between Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, DMC: Devil May Cry, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Resident Evil 6 Complete, Dead Rising 3, Remember Me, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition (Classic), Dead Rising 4, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Dead Rising 2, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil 0, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Lost Planet, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Get 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15, or 7 for $19.95. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get A Normal Lost Phone, Welcome to Elk, and Heart of the Woods. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sticky Business and Haven. Pay $13 or more to also receive Kindred Spirits on the Roof and Echoes of the Plum Grove. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Double Dragon Neon, Full Metal Furies, and Final Vendetta. Pay $10 or more to also receive Young Souls and River City Girls. Pay $16 or more to also receive Dawn of the Monsters and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $9 or more to get I Wani Hug that Gator, Terror of Hemasaurus, and Parkasaurus. Pay $18 or more to also receive Fossilfuel 2, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, Prehistoric Kingdom, and Amber Isle. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get King of the Castle, Honey I Joined a Cult, and Narita Boy. Pay $13 or more to also receive WARCANA, CONSCRIPT, and Thymesia. Pay $20 or more to also receive Classified: France '44 and Hell Let Loose. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $3.00 (90% off)

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.