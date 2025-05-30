Weekend PC Download Deals for May 30: Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest

Do you prefer brains or do you prefer to suck people's blood? Steam is pitting creatures of the night against the undead for the Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest. That means the best of games featuring zombies, like DayZ, are on sale alongside games featuring vampires, like Vampire Survivors. You could also buy from both sides, split the difference, and declare that you want to suck people's brains.
Steam is also throwing some other noteworthy sales. The Cerebral Puzzle Showcase is offering the best of mind-bending puzzle games while the Cozy & Family-Friendly Games Celebration features some of the best nonviolent titles in the gaming space. If you'd prefer to choose violence, you can also find deals on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Diablo 4, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and many more. Plus, don't forget that Dragon Quest Day happened this week, so the best of that franchise is on sale, including a first-time discount on Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store's MEGA Sale is on its last days, Humble Bundle is getting start on Pride Month early with a new bundle, Gamebillet has the lowest price yet on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Ubisoft is offering the lowest price ever on Tom Clancy's The Division 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $38.49 (45% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Limbo - FREE until 6/5
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - FREE until 6/5
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- Chessarama - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- Troublemaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Doors: Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/6)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Capcom Legends Bundle and select between Devil May Cry 5, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, DMC: Devil May Cry, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Resident Evil 6 Complete, Dead Rising 3, Remember Me, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition (Classic), Dead Rising 4, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Dead Rising 2, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil 0, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Lost Planet, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Get 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15, or 7 for $19.95. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Blades of Fire [Epic] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Blue Prince [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $48.29 (31% off)
- Deliver At All Costs [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $15.49 (38% off)
- PGA Tour 2K25 [Steam] - $50.39 (28% off)
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $31.49 (37% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $5.59 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Steam] - $39.67 (21% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Blue Prince [Steam] - $22.99 (23% off)
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii [Steam] - $45.99 (23% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $26.19 (56% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $6.61 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.41 (42% off)
- Open Roads [Steam] - $11.43 (43% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Wattam [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $4.75 (76% off)
GamesPlanet
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $23.49 (48% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $15.49 (48% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $15.49 (56% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - (Must claim before 6/4)
- FATE - (Must claim before 6/25)
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - (Must claim before 6/25)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $9.51 (84% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Croc Legends of the Gobbos - "$22.49 (25% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $13.39 (33% off)
- The Wheel of Time - $1.49 (85% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.79 (68% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Gas Station Simulator [Steam] - $11.04 (45% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive The Thaumarturge: Deluxe Edition, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get A Normal Lost Phone, Welcome to Elk, and Heart of the Woods. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sticky Business and Haven. Pay $13 or more to also receive Kindred Spirits on the Roof and Echoes of the Plum Grove. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Double Dragon Neon, Full Metal Furies, and Final Vendetta. Pay $10 or more to also receive Young Souls and River City Girls. Pay $16 or more to also receive Dawn of the Monsters and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more to get I Wani Hug that Gator, Terror of Hemasaurus, and Parkasaurus. Pay $18 or more to also receive Fossilfuel 2, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, Prehistoric Kingdom, and Amber Isle. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get King of the Castle, Honey I Joined a Cult, and Narita Boy. Pay $13 or more to also receive WARCANA, CONSCRIPT, and Thymesia. Pay $20 or more to also receive Classified: France '44 and Hell Let Loose. These activate on Steam.
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $26.25 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $5.99 (90% off)
Ubisoft
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $3.00 (90% off)
Steam
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $38.49 (45% off)
- Dragon Quest Celebration
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Dragon Quest Celebration Sale.
- Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- No More Room in Hell 2 [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $24.99 (50% off)
- #BLUD - $17.49 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Left 4 Dead 2 + Left 4 Dead GOTY Edition - $0.74 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Zombies vs. Vampires Fest.
- Cerebral Puzzle Showcase
- The Talos Principle Reawakened - $29.99 (25% off)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder - $11.24 (55% off)
- Baba Is You - $10.49 (30% off)
- Riven - $20.99 (40% off)
- Isles of Sea and Sky - $7.98 (60% off)
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - $9.99 (50% off)
- Paper Trail - $7.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.49 (34% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- Call of the Sea - $4.99 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $5.39 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Cerebral Puzzle Showcase.
- Cozy & Family-Friendly Games Celebration
- Aloft [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Bluey: The Videogame - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tavern Talk - $12.99 (30% off)
- Simpler Times - $4.99 (50% off)
- My Time at Sandrock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wylde Flowers - $18.74 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Cozy & Family-Friendly Games Celebration.
- The Elder Scrolls Franchise Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Elder Scrolls Franchise Sale.
- Kepler Interactive Publisher Sale
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $13.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tchia - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Kepler Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Haste - $15.99 (20% off)
- LONESTAR - $10.39 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $15.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Skull & Bones - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $8.99 (85% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Garry's Mod - $5.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
