Atomfall: Wicked Isle DLC brings a new location & story in June 2025 New weapons, enemies, and mysteries await on a mysterious island off the mainland in Atomfall's first DLC expansion.

Earlier this year, Rebellion released apocalyptic action game Atomfall on PC and consoles. A few months after release, Rebellion is ready to invite us back to its alternate reality nuclear UK with the Wicked Isle story DLC. It will feature a new location to explore, along with the new weapons, enemies, and mysteries to unravel as you uncover more of the lore of the catastrophic Windscale incident.

Rebellion showed off the details of the Atomfall: Wicked Isle DLC in an announcement and gameplay trailer this week. It’s set to come to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 3, 2025. In this story expansion, players will discover new revelations about Atomfall’s version of the Windscale disaster. That includes going to a new location in the Midsummer Isle and digging into all of its juicy and dangerous secrets. What begins with a fishing village reclaimed by nuclear-powered nature and fungus, opens to an island covered in storm clouds and full of deadly encounters.

New factions like the Lake Bandits and new mutated creatures stand in your way, and new weapons like the Blunderbuss Shotgun give you a fresh means of dealing with them. This makeshift firearm not only packs a massive punch, but has the potential to set enemies ablaze. Just be wary because human enemies are also able to use this weapon against you. Meanwhile, Atomfall’s main campaign was fascinating and Wicked Isle gives you new ways to play with it. New mysteries and quests will send you back to the mainland in search of information related to them, and could lead to several new endings in the main game.

With so much coming to Atomfall on June 3, stay tuned for more information on Wicked Isle as it drops next week. You can follow the Atomfall topic for more news and coverage.