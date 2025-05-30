Harry Potter Battle at The Ministry ride - Creating in 1:1 scale Hear how Universal Studios brought the Ministry of Magic to life for its latest Wizarding World ride.

One of the more impressive rides at Universal Epic Universe is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. Not only is the ride itself enjoyable, but the queue features a staggering recreation of the Ministry of Magic from the films, and we had to speak to a designer to learn how it came to be.

Anisha Vyas Burgos spoke with us inside of the Ministry of Magic to talk about how it all came together. She told us that the process took over four years to go from concept to reality, and that the team has learned from the previous Potter rides at other Universal parks.

If you want to see more of the ride, we filmed a full walkthrough of the Ministry of Magic. Subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more insightful interviews.