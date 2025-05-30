New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Harry Potter Battle at The Ministry ride - Creating in 1:1 scale

Hear how Universal Studios brought the Ministry of Magic to life for its latest Wizarding World ride.
1

One of the more impressive rides at Universal Epic Universe is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. Not only is the ride itself enjoyable, but the queue features a staggering recreation of the Ministry of Magic from the films, and we had to speak to a designer to learn how it came to be.

Anisha Vyas Burgos spoke with us inside of the Ministry of Magic to talk about how it all came together. She told us that the process took over four years to go from concept to reality, and that the team has learned from the previous Potter rides at other Universal parks.

If you want to see more of the ride, we filmed a full walkthrough of the Ministry of Magic. Subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more insightful interviews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

