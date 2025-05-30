Weekend Console Download Deals for May 30: Dragon Quest Day

This week kicked off in exciting fashion with Dragon Quest Day and Square Enix knew just how to celebrate. They celebrated with the first major discount for Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake across all platforms. Whether you're finding it on Nintendo Switch, uncovering it as part of PlayStation's Play Days deals, or getting the Game Pass Ultimate-exclusive discount on Xbox, the acclaimed Dragon Quest remake is out there for you, as are a handful of other Dragon Quest titles.
And, hey, once you're done with that, check out our Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake preview, why don't you?
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Days of Play
- Astro Bot - $49.79 (17% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- MLB The Show 25 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - $44.99 (25% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $55.99 (20% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $48.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bionic Bay - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $45.49 (35% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $34.99 (50% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.59 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 8 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Remnant 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Neva - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- TUNIC - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $14.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $48.74 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.
- Multiverse of Games
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarok Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain [PSVR2] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $34.99 (30% off)
- Promise Mascot Agency - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jusant - $9.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Multiverse of Games Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Alien: Rogue Incursion [PSVR2] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $20.99 (30% off)
- House Flipper 2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deadside - $19.99 (20% off)
- Koira - $14.39 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Carmen Sandiego - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $3.74 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Golf with Your Friends - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- ARK: Survival Ascended - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Balatro - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - $44.99 (25% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $6.99 (65% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Bundles Sale
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Bundles Sale.
- Nacon Publisher Sale
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ravenswatch - $14.99 (50% off)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ad Infinitum Nightmare Edition - $6.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Nacon Publisher Sale.
- #ICYMI: Hits You Can't Miss
- WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Phasmophobia [Game Preview] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wayfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 Deluxe Edition - $48.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $12.99 (35% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $12.99 (35% off)
- More from the Xbox #ICYMI: Hits You Can't Miss Sale.
- Super Giant Sword Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- For Honor - $4.49 (85% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $9.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Giant Sword Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Square Enix Dragon Quest Celebration
- Dragon Quest - $2.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $3.89 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $7.49 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $29.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $23.99 (60% off)
- Skybound Games Massive Discounts
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $7.99 (60% off)
- Thief of Thieves - $7.99 (60% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Glitch Busters: Stuck on You - $7.99 (60% off)
- Electronic Arts Sale
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $17.99 (70% off)
- MySims Cozy Bundle - $24.79 (38% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $7.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $8.79 (78% off)
- Unravel Two - $5.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.79 (84% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $4.49 (85% off)
- Fe - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- DOOM - $3.99 (80% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 30: Dragon Quest Day