Valorant is moving to Unreal Engine 5 this summer

Riot Games is transitioning its tactical shooter to a new engine to improve performance and download speeds.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games
Valorant Games has been around for half a decade at this point, and the tactical shooter has seen a lot of evolution in that time. As developer Riot Games looks to the future of Valorant, the studio has announced that it’ll be transitioning the game to Unreal Engine 5 this July.

Riot Games announced the move to UE5 in Valorant’s 5th anniversary video and in a press release shared with Shacknews. “We’ve been building Valorant in Unreal Engine 4 for over 10 years,” said Andy Ho, executive producer on the game. Valorant will officially move to Unreal Engine 5 in the 11.02 patch, which is scheduled for late July.

Riot says that Valorant on UE5 will feel perfectly familiar to players, but with improved framerates and download speeds. Patch 11.02 will be a substantial initial download, but players who log in while it’s live will receive a special gun buddy.

Valorant will also be adding the long-requested replay feature in an update this September. Lastly, players can expect numerous balance changes as Riot Games reexamines Valorant’s Agents and playstyles.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

