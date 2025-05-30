New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Epic Universe How to Train Your Dragon - A world made by vikings

Learn how the rides went from concept to final product at the Isle of Berk.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

One of our stops at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, was the Isle of Berk, a park based on the beloved How to Train Your Dragon films. After going on some thrilling rides, we talked to one of the people behind the rides to talk about their creation.

Ryan Paul, the manager of ride and show engineering at Universal Creative talked to us about his work at Epic Universe. He talked about the process of creating a roller coaster, testing it, and all of the engineering work that goes into bringing those concepts to life. He specifically talked about Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, a coaster that we enjoyed quite a bit.

Paul also offers advice to anyone aspiring to work in the theme park industry. For more Epic Universe content, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

