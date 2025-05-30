Elden Ring Nightreign hits 2 million players on day one The Elden Ring co-op multiplayer spinoff launched this week and has gathered quite a player base on its first day out.

FromSoftware has finally put out Elden Ring Nightreign, giving fans a new way to experience The Lands Between in a high-energy co-op multiplayer, and it has already caught like wildfire in just one day’s time. According to FromSoftware, Nightreign has already gathered over 2 million players for its new adventure.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware shared the day one player milestone for Elden Ring Nightreign via Elden Ring social media channels. There, the developers thanked players for helping support the early success of Nightreign. It also bodes well for the game’s activity, since it’s almost entirely an online, co-op experience. Players won’t have to search far for randoms to take into their adventures.

Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it.

Elden Ring Nightreign is an interesting addendum to FromSoftware’s Elden Ring universe. Unlike the full game and expansion that came before it, Nightreign challenges players to band together and take on an almost battle-royale-like venture where they must chase down targets and slay them to survive the day before an encroaching fire turns them to cinders. We very much enjoyed the game in our review for its deviation form the norm while still keeping the solid combat and encounters intact and adding a flourish of teamwork to the equation (though the hearty can still try to solo this experience).

With 2 million players already digging in on day one, it bodes well for Elden Ring Nightreign’s future. As we watch for more updates, stay tuned to the Elden Ring Nightreign topic for more news and coverage.