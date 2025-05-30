Epic Universe designer says "everything is important" when working with Nintendo We learned what it's like to collaborate with Nintendo on building a theme park.

During our recent trip to Universal Epic Universe’s grand opening, we visited Orlando’s version of Super Nintendo World. While there, we spoke with an executive behind the park, and learned more about all the work it took to bring the park to life.

Chris Brombry, the executive director of immersive play and experience at Universal Studios Orlando, spoke with us at Super Nintendo World during the park’s media preview event. He told us about the long process of bringing the park to life and the unique experience of working with Nintendo. He told us that “everything is important” when working on a Nintendo park, as the company cares about every aspect of the guest experience.

