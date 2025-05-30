New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Epic Universe designer says "everything is important" when working with Nintendo

We learned what it's like to collaborate with Nintendo on building a theme park.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

During our recent trip to Universal Epic Universe’s grand opening, we visited Orlando’s version of Super Nintendo World. While there, we spoke with an executive behind the park, and learned more about all the work it took to bring the park to life.

Chris Brombry, the executive director of immersive play and experience at Universal Studios Orlando, spoke with us at Super Nintendo World during the park’s media preview event. He told us about the long process of bringing the park to life and the unique experience of working with Nintendo. He told us that “everything is important” when working on a Nintendo park, as the company cares about every aspect of the guest experience.

For more insight, listen to our full interview with Chris Brombry. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more content from our trip to Epic Universe.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

