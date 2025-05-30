Endless Legend 2's first returning faction is the all-devouring Necrophages The Necrophages are a hive-mind insectoid race that focus only on combat, devouring their foes and expanding their reach.

In a strategy sequel like Endless Legend 2, familiar factions were bound to appear at some point, and so they have with the Necrophages. The first returning faction is also the most combat-oriented of Endless Legend’s lore. This is a race of semi-insect creatures with a hive mind committed to a handful of goals: protect the queen, kill the enemies, feast on their corpses, and expand the hive’s reach.

The Necrophage were revealed for Endless Legend 2 in the latest faction spotlight video on the game’s YouTube. Just as they were in Endless Legend, the Necrophages return as the perfect faction if you want to engage in combat and combat alone. They only see other races as food and means of propagation, so diplomacy is entirely off the table, but the Necrophages also face a unique style of conquest and progression for their ravenous appetites.

The Necrophage only get one main city in Endless Legend 2, and they cannot settle further or ally with minor factions (since they would rather just eat and lay eggs in them). Their reach extends through tunnels built through the world, allowing them to burrow underground and reach high-value land faster and more easily than most factions can. They can also feed off the land itself to send resources back to the queen. Their growth literally comes from battle, with each victory supplying corpses that allow the Necrophages to level up and evolve their units into more terrifyingly combat effective creatures.

With the Necrophages returning, it will be interesting to see which other factions return from previous games. Stay tuned to the Endless Legend 2 topic here at Shacknews as we get closer to the game’s early access launch this summer.