How to emote - Elden Ring Nightreign

FromSoftware games have always made good use of emotes to help players communicate, and Elden Ring Nightreign is no different. If you want to be able to spam something rude on a fellow Nightfarer instead of helping them up after they get downed, this is how to do it.

How to emote in Elden Ring Nightreign

To emote in Elden Ring Nightreign, you need to open your main menu by hitting the menu button on your controller or the Esc key on your keyboard. On the right side of the screen, you will see a small gesture icon with a prompted button. This should be Y on the Xbox controller, Triangle on PlayStation, or just hover over the icon and click on it if you are playing on PC via the worst possible control method for the game.

The emote menu will open, and you will see a list of icons for each available emote that you have. Click on the one you wish to use, and your character will do it. If you want to get more emotes, you will need to visit the Small jar Bazaar in the corridor filled with books on the west side of the Roundtable Hold. You can buy them from him, and he will get an increased stock over the course of the game. I also suspect there will be some to unlock through various secrets and hidden quests. If those do exist in the game, you can be sure we will track them down and list them here.

