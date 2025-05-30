What to do with the Old Pocketwatch - Elden Ring Nightreign This early-game relic is keeping a secret in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The Old Pocketwatch is an early relic in Elden Ring Nightreign that is hiding a very interesting secret. This is everything you need to know about how to get it, what it does, and how to use it.

The Old Pocketwatch in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Old Pocketwatch will drop from Gladius, Beast of the Night, who can be found at the end of the Tricephalos expedition, which is the very first expedition that will be available from Roundtable Hold. The Old Pocketwatch is a guaranteed drop when you beat him, although it does have a chance to drop from failed runs, as long as you reach the boss fight.

What to do with the Old Pocketwatch

Source: Shacknews

The Old Pocketwatch can be equipped on a character to gain FP restoration on successive attacks and a Dexterity boost of +3. It is a green Relic, so it can only be equipped in a green slot by visiting the Relic Rites Altar in the Roundtable Hold, just beside the large table where you launch expeditions. This is not all it can do, however.

When you return to Roundtable Hold with the Old Pocketwatch, you can give it to the Priestess, the character wearing the white cloak near the table. Do this, and she will reveal herself as the Duchess, and you will be able to play as that character if you wish. You do not lose the Old Pocketwatch as a Relic option if you give it to the Priestess/Duchess, and you will still be able to select it from the Relic Rites altar.

Make sure to stay with Shacknews for more Elden Ring Nightreign guides and news.