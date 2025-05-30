Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Walking the dog in Elden Ring Nightreign We're diving back into Elden Ring Nightreign and we're going to help newcomers defeat the first boss in the game.

It’s Friday night, which means it’s time for another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. On Today’s episode, we’re jumping into the recently released Elden Ring Nightreign to tackle a very specific Nightlord boss. Come and say hello and even queue up for a match!

Today’s episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews will begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on May 30, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be playing Elden Ring Nightreign, specifically the Tricephalos Expedition, which is the first one in the game. The goal is to help as many players as possible defeat the boss in our two-hour streaming window. You know what else helps new players? Checking out our Elden Ring Nightreign page where we have a ton of guides to help you master the game.

Now, why this boss in particular? Well, in order to actually progress and see the rest of the game, you must defeat the Nightlord at the end of the Tricephalos Expedition. This is going to be a massive hurdle for a lot of players. Dying to the boss means running the entire Expedition again – bringing the whole run time to about 45 minutes.

We here at Shacknews are proud to bring you streams just about every day of the week. If you’ve been enjoying our content over on Twitch, remember you can subscribe for free each month if you’ve linked your Amazon Prime account. You can support us for free too, such as by checking out Shackmaps. We’ve been hard at work documenting everything in various video games, so expect to see more maps soon.