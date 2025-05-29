What to choose from the Scale-Bearing Merchant - Elden Ring Nightreign What deal should you make with the Scale-Bearing Merchant in the Equilibrious Beast Expedition?

The Scale-Bearing Merchant is a vendor you will face at the start of the Equilibrious Beast Expedition boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign. Speak to the merchant to make a wish, want for something, or desire an improvement. However, the question stands: Should you even choose something from the Scale-Bearing Merchant? As the name suggests, he must keep the balance of the scales, so equilibrium will be reached through your sacrifice.

What to pick: Scale-Bearing Merchant

Before you fight Libra, Creature of Night in the Equilibrious Beast Expedition, there will be a Scale-Bearing Merchant. Speak to the merchant to reveal a set of choices. The offerings are random, based on a pool of potential rewards. Should you pick something? No. In most cases, picking something is a bad choice as you will gain power in one place but lose power in another.

Will you pick something from the Scale-Bearing Merchant? If you do, you will pay for it from your own pocket in ways you might not expect.

Source: Shacknews

However, if you do not mind dealing with a negative consequence, the power the Scale-Bearing Merchant offers can be quite enticing. Because there are so many different deals to make, we’ve not yet been able to document them all. However, here are some that we were able to confirm with help from other reviewers during the review period:

I wish for eventual greatness: Triples HP, FP, and Stamina but first it halves the stats

I wish for more agility: Gain more Stamina but reduces HP and FP

I wish for the power of a demon: Eye that shoots enemies but builds up Maddness

I want a high level: Max level but reduces each time you use a flask

I want a flask: Adds a flask but reduces your HP

The wording of the deals gives a little bit of insight into what you will receive. You should take some time to consider what you might be trading in exchange for the deal, as payment is drawn from another related area.

If you’re already leveled high enough with some decent gear, there’s really no need to make a deal with the Scale-Bearing Merchant. But, it might be fun. So go ahead and make a deal. Or don’t. I’m not your dad. What you should do is read more of our Elden Ring Nightreign content for additional insights.