Hell is Us is ambitious, unique, thoughtful, and old-school in the best possible way

Hell is Us opens with an interrogation. A man with too-white skin and too much neck asks the questions. “How did you get into Hadea?” A man named Rémi, doped on a truth serum and attached to a polygraph machine, answers them, offering a frame for the story I’m about to play. Hadea is a hermit state (think North Korea; it has cut itself off from the rest of the world) engulfed in civil war. When he was 5 years old, Rémi’s mother gave him a necklace, put him in the back of a truck leaving the country, and told him never to come back.

Rémi’s not stupid; he knows why his family did what they did. But he needs closure. He needs to find them. But civil war isn’t the only danger in Hadea. Following a supernatural event known as the Calamity, the state is infested with strange and frightening creatures called Hollow Walkers. Humanoid, but wrong. They jerk and stutter when they move. Where there should be a face, a torso, is only a black void. Rémi doesn’t know about the Hollow Walkers when he joins an ON (think the UN) peacekeeping mission to get back into the country. But he soon finds out about them.

Source: Rogue Factor

My demo opens in a forest. Rémi has ditched the ON peacekeepers because things have gotten real bad, and they’re pulling out of Hadea. But our boy still has work to do. He doesn’t remember much; He knows his mom was captured by the Hadean border patrol and that his father was the backsmith in a village named Jova. That’s all he has to go on. It’s not much. But maybe, if he’s lucky, it’s enough.

After getting out of my ON uniform, I began to explore the area. It doesn’t take long before I see the human cost of Hadea’s civil war. Pretty soon, I stumbled upon a battle-scarred farmhouse. Its owner, Ernest, is hiding in the basement, behind a steel cage he’s installed for protection, hoping one of his four sons is still alive. He knows the other three are dead. When I ask him where Jova is, Ernest tells me it’s a bit of a trip, and I’ll need a vehicle. There are strange soldiers around with an APC. Maybe I can ask them for help.

And this is where Hell is Us does something cool. It doesn’t have a mini-map or quest markers (though you can pick up maps in the world and consult them on your tablet; they just won’t show you where you are). Rémi has a compass, but he has to take it out to use it, and it only stays on-screen for a few moments at a time. You navigate the world by finding landmarks, listening to verbal directions. Ernest tells me to follow the wind chimes. And so I do.

Source: Rogue Factor

I love stuff like this. It’s the first example of what creative director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête likes to call "player plattering.” Everything is there for you, but you have to go figure it out. Hell is Us doesn’t hand you everything on a silver platter; you have to do the work. So I follow the wind chimes.

It leads me to the APC, but there’s only one soldier there, and he is badly injured. He desperately needs a med kit. He was separated from his unit, which was investigating some ancient ruins. Get him the med kit, and he’ll get you to them so you can get the APC key from the captain. The trees leading to their camp, where the medkit is, are marked with white Xs.

I won’t lie to you, reader. I have a terrible sense of direction. I rely heavily on mini-maps and maps in games, and I got… let’s call it sidetracked a few times getting to that camp. I also didn’t initially spot the medkit. But I didn’t mind being lost; I like figuring stuff out, running up against my limitations, exploring. I was very early in Hell is Us, but I appreciated that it was getting me used to things. Eventually, I found the med kit. Back to the soldier.

Source: Rogue Factor

After using the mechanism he gave me to solve a puzzle to open the door to the ruins (I have been asked not to spoil puzzle solutions, but like a lot of things in my time in Hell is Us, all you have to do is pay attention and explore), I went inside and was almost immediately trapped. And then I came upon my first Hollow Walker, and the strange, square, and spiky looks-like-how-I-imagine-ICE-in-a-William-Gibson-novel-looks thing (you later learn that these are known as Haze, and you can’t kill a Hollow Walker until you kill its Haze) that lives in his torso.

Bullets were no good. Rémi looked like a goner until a mysterious woman showed up. Using a drone to distract the Walker, and a sword, she goes to work on the Haze, and nearly wins against them. When she goes down (after defeating both), Rémi remembers he’s an RPG protagonist and takes her cloak, drone, and sword. This is when Hell is Us starts.

Like most modern games, Hell is Us features stamina-based combat. Unlike most modern games, however, Hell is Us learned from Nioh. Every time you hit an enemy (or perform a combo), you can time a button press to restore health. The bigger your combo, the more health you’ll restore. It’s a risk; Hollow Walkers are perfectly capable of smacking you in the face while you’re attacking, and going too long without a hit will end any combo you’ve built up. The timing here is also very precise; you have to slow down and wait until the “energy” you’re gaining for whacking an enemy coalesces before you can go absorb it. Go too fast and you’ll miss it.

Source: Rogue Factor

Like every modern action title, you also have a parry (boo! hiss!), but the interesting wrinkle here is that parrying doesn’t result in an immediate stagger and execution. Hollow Walkers’ stamina bars are broken up into chunks; a single parry only takes out one section. If you wanna put these guys down by playing aggressive defense, you’ll have to be right several times in a row. Oh, and did I mention that they hit pretty hard? A single enemy in Hell is Us can ruin your day if you’re not careful, especially if they have a Haze, which you’ll have to take out before you can hurt them, making your drone’s ability to distract enemies (and fight) essential. When you die (and you will die), you’re brought back to the interrogation, told that it can’t possibly have happened that way, and to focus and try again. I loved this callback to the frame story. Everything in Hell is Us feels like it fits together, and that attention to detail was something I really appreciated.

So here, I was, in this ancient ruin, no minimap, surrounded by enemies that were tough as nails and ready to throw down. And I was having a blast. Hell is Us works because it trusts you. When I found one of the two seals needed to unlock a door, I remembered the door it went to because I’d passed by it earlier. So back I went to put it in its proper place. And then I started looking for the next one.

I died a lot in that first dungeon. But when I made it out and got that APC key, I felt like a god made flesh. I came, saw, and kicked ass. I solved those puzzles myself and beat those enemies. And still my expiration was rewarded. I found the other seal outside the ruins and went back in to find what was behind that door. I found a watch and a letter telling me the soldier who had gotten it had stolen it off three brothers his unit had found and murdered in a farmhouse, so I took it back to Ernest. Hell is Us didn’t tell me to do this. There was no quest marker, no instructions. I just remembered his story. The watch belonged to his eldest son, Otis. Ernest’s grandfather had passed it down to him, and he had given it to Otis. It’s a small story, but it resonated with me because Hell is Us allowed me to discover it naturally.

Source: Rogue Factor

From there, I returned to the APC and traveled to the Acasa Marshes. That’s where Jova is. And that’s where things started to open up. I fought my way through a variety of Hollow Walkers (some wielded spears, some had wings, some magical swords, and so on) to Jova, only to find that it had been taken over by soldiers.

Here, I learned the dark truth behind the Hadean civil war. When I spoke to Captain Vaas, whose men had occupied the town, I learned that the conflict was built on the conflict between two groups: the Palomists and the Sabinians, each of whom believes they’re better than the other. Vaas represents the Sabinians, and they’re slaughtering any Palomists they can find. “When you have a cockroach problem in your home,” he intones, “you don’t negotiate with the insects to leave.” This is genocide. Every soldier tells me how excited they are to be here, doing this.

I find a priest tied up and left to die. He tells me Rémi’s father probably evacuated with the ON convoy. He asks me to check on his niece, Rebecca, who is hiding in a destroyed house from Vass’s soldiers. I learn how she watched her family die, and that she saw my convoy. Once again, she gives me physical directions, tells me I can see where I’m going from here. I get lost again, but this time it’s partially because I find where I’m meant to go; I just don’t want to be there.

Source: Rogue Factor

I don’t want to give away any more details, because I think a large part of the power of Hell is Us is not knowing what you’re going to see. I do find clues to what happened to the ON convoy. I learn how to get into my family’s house. And there I see my favorite puzzle in my time with Hell is Us. Without spoiling it, I found clues to the door code for a locked door I need to open. But the information on one of those clues is incomplete. As I’m trying to figure out how to complete the last clue, I realize the answer is probably in the environment itself, so I go searching. And lo and behold, it is. Solving that puzzle felt incredible, and I like that Hell is Us allowed me to make the logical leap that got me there without actually telling me anything. That rules.

I spent the last part of my Hell is Us demo in a dungeon called the Limbic Forge. It was big, complex, and encouraged me to explore and remember where I’d been and what I’d seen. Hell is Us didn’t guide me forward; it trusted me to put the disparate pieces I’d seen together, to solve puzzles, and to explore new areas. I also got to play with more weapons here, including a spear and a greatsword, each with several abilities that I could customize. Every weapon in Hell is Us feels good, but winning a fight means picking the right one for the job and being willing to experiment. I learned I’m a spear guy. Who knew?

Source: Rogue Factor

I didn’t finish the Limbic Forge, but I got a good idea of what it was. Before we sat down to play, the fine folks at developer Rogue Factor gave us a notebook to aid us in progressing the game. If the Limbic Forge is any indication of where Hell is Us is going, I’ll probably need it because it was big and complex and asked you to remember where things were, how to get back there, and what to do once you arrived. But I appreciate that Rogue Factor is trying something new.

When I spoke to creative director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête after playing it, he told me Hell is Us was a game whose design was guided by its themes, and you can feel that as you play. Hell is Us wants you to explore, take chances, and solve things for yourself. It’s not going to hand you things; it expects you to figure them out. But it knows that once you do, it will mean a lot more than if you just went to an icon on a minimap. It also asks us to think about our actions, the world, and how we live with other people. Hell is Us isn’t just a catchy title; it’s a reminder that most of the horrific events in human history were things we did to each other. The Hollow Walkers are scary, but they pale in comparison to what people are capable of.

Hell is Us isn’t done; all the good ideas in the world don’t matter if something doesn’t execute. But Rogue Factor clearly has an idea of what they want to accomplish and their passion for their work is obvious. When I set my controller down for the final time, I knew it meant I wouldn’t finish the Limbic Forge, but it didn’t matter. I had seen enough to believe in and appreciate what Rogue Factor is trying to accomplish. Now all that’s left is to see if they can bring all of it together.

This preview was based on a behind-closed-doors demo hosted by the developer. Hell is Us is scheduled to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 4, 2025.