Evening Reading - May 29, 2025

- Join us for the Shacknews E4 2025 Indie Showcase on June 4, 2025
- Elden Ring Nightreign review: Soulsborne distilled
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo review: Sick tricks, pitfalls, and corporate greed
- How to play co-op with friends - Elden Ring Nightreign
- How to upgrade weapons - Elden Ring Nightreign
- Max level & rune requirements - Elden Ring Nightreign
- Elden Ring Nightreign PC keybindings & controls
- How to ping - Elden Ring Nightreign
- Trump's reciprocal tariffs blocked by federal court
- EA Sports College Football 26 adds cross-play Dynasty, 300 coaches & trophy rooms
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV Overview Trailer #SuperMarioPartyJamboree #Nintendo #NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/M4Ilyr795a— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 29, 2025
Happy Elden Ring Nightreign launch weekend!
Enjoy your Nightreigning, Shackers!
When you least expect it...
This fucking video is frying me pic.twitter.com/IStV13LHii— 🐀🩸I’m So Tired🤡🏳️🌈 (@ImSoTiredAnims) May 26, 2025
My Chemical Romance!
Sweet Jumps in GTA 5
Pretty sweet.
Cam Newton is hilarious!
4th and 1 is on the come up.
Mega Ran x Abbot Elementary
don't crack a smile til christmas.— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) May 27, 2025
tell somebody at @AbbottElemABC i need a guest spot pic.twitter.com/pP5WALm4ek
Mega Ran did used to be a teacher in Philly.
This College Football 26 cover looks interesting
Cover just dropped. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sqx0tKWR1a— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 27, 2025
Rated T for Teen.
Mighty Foot
https://t.co/26tgrptjz8 pic.twitter.com/HPeapw0adN— Apogee Entertainment (@Apogee_Ent) May 29, 2025
Duke Nukem 3D was very ahead of its time.
Shaq addresses the future of Inside the NBA
Shaq:— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 29, 2025
"It is the ending of the Inside the NBA on TNT...whatever network we're coming to, we're bringing the pain...the show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen...we coming to kick ass and take names.” 🔥🗣️
(h/t @ClutchPoints)
pic.twitter.com/taSmEAjLJR
Shaqnews.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
