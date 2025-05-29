New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 29, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Elden Ring Nightreign launch weekend!

Enjoy your Nightreigning, Shackers!

When you least expect it...

My Chemical Romance!

Sweet Jumps in GTA 5

Pretty sweet.

Cam Newton is hilarious!

4th and 1 is on the come up.

Mega Ran x Abbot Elementary

Mega Ran did used to be a teacher in Philly.

This College Football 26 cover looks interesting

Rated T for Teen.

Mighty Foot

Duke Nukem 3D was very ahead of its time.

Shaq addresses the future of Inside the NBA

Shaqnews.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 29, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

