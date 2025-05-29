How to unlock Shifting Earth events - Elden Ring Nightreign Once unlocked, Shifting Earth events reshape a part of the Limveld map in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Shifting Earth is a unique event that changes the landscape of the Limveld map in Elden Ring Nightreign. There are currently four Shifting Earth events, each one transforms a part of the map and offers its own powerful reward, and challenging fights.

How to unlock Shifting Earth events



Source: Shacknews

Unlocking Shifting Earth events is tied to Nightlord defeats in Elden Ring Nightreign. When you defeat specific bosses, a new Shifting Earth event will be unlocked. As soon as it is unlocked, it will be active until you finish it or a few Expeditions are attempted. After this point, the presence of a Shifted Earth event is random.

Complete the following Expeditions to unlock access to the corresponding Shifting Earth events:

Tricephalos: Crater

Augur: Mountaintop

Darkdrift Knight: Noklateo, the Shrouded City

Fissure in the Fog: Rotted Woods

How to remove a Shifting Earth event

Sleep in the bed to pass time and skip over the Shifting Earth event.

Source: Shacknews

Sometimes you won’t want a Shifting Earth event active and want to remove it. Visit the bed in the eastern wing and interact with it to Pass Time. Confirm that you want to pass time until shifting earth has passed, at which point the map of Limveld will return to its default state. This is near the room where you can change garbs.

The reason you sometimes do not want a Shifting Earth event is due to some matchmaking limitations. A player that has not unlocked the Rotted Woods will not be able to matchmake with you if you have the Rotted Woods active. This is true for all Shifting Earth events. To circumvent this, you can invite them to your party and load into an Expedition. They will get to play the Shifting Earth event, but it won’t unlock in their own game until they defeat the corresponding Expedition.

Shifting Earth events are a dangerous modifier to the map in Elden Ring Nightreign. However, if you can brave the location and complete its objective, you will walk away with a game-changing reward. Read over our Elden Ring Nightreign page for additional help.