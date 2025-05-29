How to unlock garbs & change your appearance - Elden Ring Nightreign Each Nightfarer has six garbs to unlock, with each one changing the class' appearance in some iconic ways.

Nightfarer’s are pre-built classes in Elden Ring Nightreign, but it is possible to change their appearance using garbs. These garbs are basically outfits or costumes. Now, they do cost murk, and they aren’t available at the beginning of the game – you will need to unlock them by doing some rather specific things.

How to unlock garbs

Garbs are unlocked after defeating two bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign. Complete the Tricephalos fight and then defeat any other Nightlord to gain access to the mirror in the eastern wing of the Roundtable Hold. The easiest one to do would likely be Augur. After you defeat the boss, the Roundtable Hold custodian will tell you about a dressing room he’s installed in the study.

The Iron Menial will let you know about changing garbs after you defeat two bosses.

Source: Shacknews

At this point, you can visit the mirror and change your appearance. However, you cannot alter your Nightfarer’s face or their gender. Instead, you can only change their appearance via clothing, which is called a garb.

The mirror in the dressing room is where you will change your garb. This alters your Nightfarer's appearance.

Source: Shacknews

There are six garbs to unlock in Nightreign. You will have access to three garbs after defeating any two bosses: the starting outfit, Dawn, and Darkness. Another costume unlocks by finishing a Nightfarer’s Remembrance. You will get two more special garbs after you defeat the final boss. The only free garb is the one associated with the Remembrance.

This means if you want to purchase all garbs, you will need to earn 384,000 murk. That’s a lot! Good thing you know how to earn murk, right?

With garbs unlocked (or costumes, or outfits, or whatever you want to call them), you can customize how your Nightfarer looks. Remember to stop by the mirror and change your style when you want. Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more help.