What do you get from beating the Fell Omen in the tutorial in Elden Ring Nightreign? If you can defeat the Fell Omen in the tutorial you will receive a unique item.

The tutorial of Elden Ring Nightreign has players fighting the Fell Omen. Many will fall to this boss, unable to beat it. But that begs the question: What do you get if you beat the Fell Omen in the tutorial? You do get something, and it’s worth trying to beat it again, which you can also do.

How what do you get from defeating the Fell Omen?

Players that defeat the Fell Omen in the tutorial will receive the Fell Omen Fetish. This is one of the unique Relics that can be equipped to confer a powerful effect to your chosen Nightfarer when playing an Expedition.

Defeat the Fell Omen in the tutorial to receive the Fell Omen Fetish.

Source: Shacknews

The Fell Omen Fetish comes with the following effects:

Switching Weapons Boosts Attack Power

Improved Throwing Knife Damage

Vigor +1

This Relic is basically a nod to Morgot’s moveset and style, given he unsheathes his sword and increases his damage output, throws a lot of knives, and generally has a lot of health. This is a blue Relic, meaning it can only be equipped in a blue slot, and there are already a few great options there. You might consider unlocking the Giant’s Cradle Grail, as it has three blue slots.

How to play the tutorial again

Visit the Visual Codex near the Jar merchant.

Source: Shacknews

Press the button beside Play Tutorial to fight the Fell Omen again.

Source: Shacknews

The trickiest part about fighting the Fell Omen is the lack of experience when you first encounter him. Luckily you can retry the fight. To retry the fight:

Go to where the Jar merchant is and look for the Visual Codex on the desk Select the Guide option Highlight Guide under Basic Rules and press Play Tutorial (X on Xbox)

How to beat the Fell Omen

I'd recommend you only attempt to beat the Fell Omen once you get used to Elden Ring Nightreign. You will need to understand the revive mechanic, skills, and how the weapons work. When you load in, defeat all the enemies and open all the chests. You want to ensure you get the small blades with the Hoarfrost Stomp and the consumables. Use the Site of Grace to level up and then go and revive the Duchess.

Cast Hoarfrost Stomp for some quick, easy damage.

Source: Shacknews

Run to the opposite side of the arena so that you and Duchess have plenty of room between each other. Dodge as soon as you see the Golden Order mark on the ground. When the Fell Omen is vulnerable, spam Hoarfrost Stomp until frostbite activates, throw the Lightning Pot, and hit him with a charged Onslaught Stake Ultimate Art. If you stunned him, get the critical hit.

The goal will be to trade aggro with the Duchess if you’re taking too much heat, however you do not want her to go down. If she goes down, it is quite difficult to revive her. At some point, your Ultimate Art will automatically refresh, so cast it again – remember to charge it.

Remember to charge up the Ultimate Art for larger damage.

Source: Shacknews

Use whatever weapon you’re most comfortable with, Rogier’s Rapier is useful given it can summon homing magic swords. Cast Hoarfrost Stomp whenever the Fell Omen loses the frostbite affliction. The pillars can be used to block some of his attacks and limit his movement.

Revive the Duchess if she goes down and its safe to do so.

Source: Shacknews

If the Duchess does die, use Rogier’s Rapier or another small weapon to revive her. These have small movesets meaning you’re less likely to swing and miss. In the event you die, the Duchess will despawn. Grab your runes then run back to the fort and level up.

Once you defeat the Fell Omen, go and sit on the chair to finish the tutorial. You will be transported to the Roundtable Hold where you will receive the Fell Omen Fetish which you can use in whatever chalice you have (provided it has a blue slot). With the tutorial boss defeat and your reward claimed, all that’s left to do is defeat other bosses! Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more help understanding the various mechanics.