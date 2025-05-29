New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to unlock the Revenant - Elden Ring Nightreign

Don't let a grave keep you from seeking your revenge in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Aidan O'Brien
Bandai Namco
The Revenant is the eighth and final playable character in Elden Ring Nightreign, and getting her will test your combat abilities. If you want to add this hero to your roster and take advantage of her ability to summon all manner of helpful creatures, this is how to do it.

How to unlock the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

The first step to unlocking the Revenant is to unlock the Duchess, so if you have yet to do that, you will need to follow our guide on how to do so. Essentially, you need to play through the first expedition, beat the boss, and then bring the Old Pocketwatch that drops from the fight to the Priestess in Roundtable Hold. 

The Besmirched Frame in Elden Ring Nightreign
Once that is done, a new item will appear for sale at the Small Jar Bazaar merchant at the back of the hallway with all the library books in it in the Roundtable Hold. It will cost 1500 Murk to buy it, which shouldn't take you very long to gather up.

The Revenant ghost location in Elden Ring Nightreign
Now that you have the Besmirched Frame, a ghost will appear in the hall to the east of the main table, where you can start expeditions. Go and stand near it, and you will have the option to touch it. Doing so will teleport you to a boss fight against the Revenant, so ensure you have the character you wish to use before you do so. It's not a bad idea to bring a ranged character, as the Revenant will be using lots of Spirit Ashes against you. 

The Revenant boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign
It can take a while to deal with this fight, and you'll need to carefully deal with the Revenant and the three Spirit Ashes that she will summon, but once you have the fight under your belt, you'll be able to play her, and use those Spirit Ashes for yourself.

Make sure to stay with Shacknews for more Elden Ring Nightreign guides and news.

