Shack Together 065 - Universal's Epic Universe, Switch 2 Hype, feat. Donovan Erskine + Greg Burke

Welcome to episode 65 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guests Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke to discuss their impressions of Universal's Epic Universe theme park. Today's show features our review of Elden Ring Nightreign, as well as our new "Mount Switchmore" segment, where we match Nintendo Switch first-party games to Mount Rushmore presidents based on their leadership qualities and legacy.

The Nintendo Switch 2, launching next week, continues to dominate headlines with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake's October release window and an upcoming Pokemon Presents showcase announced for July 2025. Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 celebrates an impressive milestone of 3.3 million units sold in just 33 days, while EA makes waves with the cancellation of their Black Panther game and the closure of Cliffhanger Games.

We also explore new previews of Persona 5: The Phantom X and review several recent releases including Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon and The Siege and the Sandfox. Industry news brings record-breaking results from NVIDIA's Q1 2026 earnings, with gaming revenue hitting an all-time high of $3.8 billion. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together