How to unlock the Duchess - Elden Ring Nightreign It's time to inject some class into proceedings in Elden Ring Nightreign with the Duchess.

Not all the classes in Elden Ring Nightreign will be available straight away, and you will need to put some work in to be able to unlock the Duchess. If you are looking to get access to their skillset and playstyle as early as possible, this is how to do it.

How to unlock the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

Source: Shacknews

To unlock the Duchess, you will need to get a Relic called the Old Pocketwatch. This is actually a guaranteed drop from beating Gladius, Beast of the Night, the boss fight of the first expedition in the game. Take out this Nightlord, and you'll get the Old Pocketwatch, which gives you FP restoration on successive attacks and a Dexterity boost. But that is not all it does.

Now, while beating Gladius guarantees the drop, it can also act as a random drop from failed attempts, so keep that in mind and pay close attention to your rewards, as you might get it sooner than you think, even if you are struggling with the fight. When you get back to the Roundtable Hold, speak to the Priestess, the figure in the white cloak near the expedition table.

Source: Shacknews

You will have the option to show her the Old Pocketwatch. Do so, and you will be in for a surprise, as you can give it to her, and she will take off the cloak and reveal that she was the Duchess all along. This will now allow you to select her as a hero. The Duchess is a fun character, especially for players who rate mobility and the ability to dodge highly.

