ShackStream: Forging our own path in Roadcraft Jan and Dusty will continue their cleanup efforts in Roadcraft as they try to reconnect various infrastructure without getting stuck in the mud.

After having a great time in Roadcraft during last week's stream, Jan and Dusty will look to pick up where they left off. Having built a few roads and cleared paths for convoys to bring materials across the region, they will now try to take on bigger and more difficult tasks. There's a bridge to be a built, power lines to be laid, and many new heavy machines to get stuck off the road. How many times will Dusty end up in the ditch with Jan trying to winch him out?

Catch the action live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

If things continue to go well, expect Roadcraft to be in the regular rotation of Jan's weekly streams. F1 25 is now also out, so you can look forward to some slightly more fast-paced road touring in the upcoming weeks as well!

And, of course, if you hop into the Shacknews Twitch chat, be sure to say hello! Jan loves interacting with viewers, whether he’s felling trees, hauling cargo, or building new roads. If you enjoy the content, consider subscribing—if you have Amazon Prime, you can even use your free Prime sub to support the channel.