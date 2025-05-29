What is Rainbow Six Siege X? Ubisoft is looking to change the game.

Ubisoft will be releasing Rainbow Six Siege X on June 10, 2025, and if you are not entirely up to date with the series, you may be wondering what this release entails. Is it a new game, or is it an update? We have all the details for you below.

Is Rainbow Six Siege X a new game?

Rainbow Six Siege X is an update for the existing base game of Rainbow Six Siege, not a brand-new title in and of itself. It does introduce some substantial changes, however, including a way for people who do not own the game to try it for free. From the start of Season 2 of Year 10, which begins on June 10, Rainbow Six Siege will have a free access tier.

If you want to use this, you will be able to access 10 Operators from the start and can expand that roster to 26 Operators through in-game progression. Free access includes a variety of modes, including Unranked, Quick Play, and the new Dual Front. You can then upgrade to the premium tier if you wish, and that will unlock Ranked Mode and the Siege Cup as long as you have reached level 50. It will also give instant access to more Operators.

Rainbow Six Siege X is bringing some interesting changes and improvements outside of the free access for the tactically curious. A graphics overhaul will bring new lighting and shadows to the existing maps, along with a revamp of the destructible materials. Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe will all have this treatment at the launch of Siege X.

Rappel navigation, a feature that could always lead to some interesting gameplay moments, though not always the most graceful, is getting a rework. You will be able to move more fluidly, sprint horizontally on rappel, and maneuver around building corners. Audio is also getting substantial changes and will be getting a complete rework, and a new comms wheel will make non-verbal communication with your team easier.

There will also be a new onboarding flow for new players, as well as other changes designed to improve the overall player experience. So, while Rainbow Six Siege X is not a new game, it certainly is a substantial update and overhaul of the existing title.

