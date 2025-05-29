New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DXRACER DRIFTING Gaming Chair Review

Here's what we thought about DXRACER's new FF7-themed gaming chair.
Donovan Erskine
Final Fantasy 7 is an iconic video game that’s endured as one of the most influential games ever made. When we learned that DXRACER was making an FF7 gaming chair, we had to take it for a (literal) spin. Hear our full thoughts in this video review.

Greg Burke, our head of video and resident Final Fantasy 7 admirer, reviewed the DXRACER DRIFTING Final Fantasy 7 gaming chair. In the video, he talks about his journey as a Final Fantasy 7 fan and what the game means to him. He goes on to discuss how DXRACER applied the game’s iconography and beloved characters to its chair.

The video also features a timelapse of the chair being assembled, in case you’re curious what the build process looks like. We’ve also got close-ups of the embroidery and designs. You can check the chair our for yourself on DXRACER's website. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more video reviews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

