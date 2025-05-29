EA Sports College Football 26 adds cross-play Dynasty, 300 coaches & trophy rooms EA Sports has released the first trailer for College Football 26.

The marketing campaign for EA Sports College Football 26 is officially underway and EA has revealed a list of changes and improvements coming to the series. CFB 26 will include new features in key modes like Dynasty and Road to Glory, and has new sights and sounds to emphasize the pageantry of the sport.

The new trailer for EA Sports College Football 26 was released this morning and shows off real coaches and new game day celebrations. The real information, however, can be found in a new blog post. First up, CFB 26 adds support for cross-play Dynasty, allowing players on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to compete in leagues. EA says there are also improvements to recruiting, with location-based visits and dynamic dealbreakers.

Following a strong demand from fans, EA is bringing back Trophy Rooms. A feature from when the series was still called NCAA, Trophy Rooms allow players to show off the accolades earned across various game modes.

Another big emphasis in this year’s game is coaches. CFB 26 will feature over 300 coaches, including notable names like Ryan Day. The coaches in last year’s game were all generated characters. On the field, players will find that Stadium Pulse is even more impactful. A more intense camera shake, clock distortion, and a new HUD will all make the experience more chaotic for players on the road.

EA Sports College Football 26 is due out on July 10, 2025. Bookmark our video game release dates calendar to keep up with this year's slate of games.