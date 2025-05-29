New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Trump's reciprocal tariffs blocked by federal court

The U.S. Court of International Trade says Trump was acting outside of his authorization.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Reuters
1

Back in April, Donald Trump announced that he’d be implementing reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries in an effort to improve America’s position in the global economy. Now, his administration will have to rethink its plan, as the U.S. Court of International Trade is blocking the reciprocal tariffs.

The Court of International Trade published a 49-page document yesterday detailing its moves to block Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, as reported by CNBC. In it, the court explains that “the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) to regulate importation by means of tariffs.”

Donald Trump speaking, with his palms facing out.

The Trump Administration immediately appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals. In a statement, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said “Foreign countries’ nonreciprocal treatment of the United States has fueled America’s historic and persistent trade deficits.”

The reciprocal tariffs were set to impact the United States’ trade with countries like China and Vietnam. We’ve already seen tariffs have a profound impact on the tech and gaming industries in the short months since Trump took office.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola