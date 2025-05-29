Trump's reciprocal tariffs blocked by federal court The U.S. Court of International Trade says Trump was acting outside of his authorization.

Back in April, Donald Trump announced that he’d be implementing reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries in an effort to improve America’s position in the global economy. Now, his administration will have to rethink its plan, as the U.S. Court of International Trade is blocking the reciprocal tariffs.

The Court of International Trade published a 49-page document yesterday detailing its moves to block Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, as reported by CNBC. In it, the court explains that “the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) to regulate importation by means of tariffs.”

The Trump Administration immediately appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals. In a statement, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said “Foreign countries’ nonreciprocal treatment of the United States has fueled America’s historic and persistent trade deficits.”

The reciprocal tariffs were set to impact the United States’ trade with countries like China and Vietnam. We’ve already seen tariffs have a profound impact on the tech and gaming industries in the short months since Trump took office.