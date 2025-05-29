What is the exact release time of Elden Ring Nightreign? Are you eager to return to the Lands Between?

What do you do when you spend millions of dollars to make a game? You make another game inside of it, of course. Elden Ring Nightreign takes everthing that made Elden Ring and remixes it into a monster-hunting bash-em-up with unique heroes to play as. It's an interesting approach to the Soulsborne recipe, it has to be said.

What is the exact release time of Elden Ring Nightreign?

Source: FromSoftware

The release time of Elden Ring Nightreign will vary depending on where you live and the platform that you play on.

For consoles, you will be able to play the game at the following local times:

PDT May 29 at 9:00 pm

CDT May 29 at 11:00 pm

EDT May 30 at 12:00 am

BST May 30 at 12:00 am

CEST May 30 at 12:00 am

AEST May 30 at 12:00 am

NZST May 30 at 12:00 am

PC players can look forward to jumping into the game at the following times, which are once again local:

PDT May 29 at 3:00 pm

CDT May 29 at 5:00 pm

EDT May 29 at 6:00 pm

BST May 29 at 11:00 pm

CEST May 30 at 12:00 am

AEST May 30 at 8:00 am

NZST May 30 at 10:00 am

Elden Ring Nightreign throws you into a new take on the formula that you can take on alone or with two friends. If you have time to kill between now and release, make sure you check out our review. Sam has already spent plenty of time battling the various bosses to bring you all his thoughts on the game.

