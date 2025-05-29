How to upgrade weapons - Elden Ring Nightreign It's possible to upgrade your weapons three times to improve their damage output.

Upgrading weapons and strengthening armaments is one of the ways you can improve your Nightfarer in Elden Ring Nightreign. While nearly everything else is up to chance, you can easily control your weapon’s power, you just need to make some smart decisions. Firstly, you’re going to need some Smithing Stones. Secondly, you definitely want to dive into the Crater.

How to upgrade weapons

Smithing Stone [1] will turn a Common into a an Uncommon +1.

Smothing Stone [2] will turn an Uncommon +1 into a Rare +2.

There is one main way to upgrade your weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign and a second, secret way. The first method involves buying or finding Smithing Stones and then visiting an anvil to strengthen your weapon.

Smithing Stone [1]: Increases your weapon from Common to Uncommon +1

Smithing Stone [2]: Increases your weapon from Uncommon +1 to Rare +2



Smithing Stone [1]s can be bought from a merchant for 6,500 runes or found from chests and enemy drops. Wherever possible, try and make upgrading your base weapon a priority early on, that way you’ve got something powerful to help you if you’re unable to find a decent Rare weapon.



Smithing Stone [2]s are found in mines and will be dropped by a boss. You will get the choice between an armament and the stone – always pick the stone. The boss is based on the mine you are entering. It will either be a pumpkin head, a soldier, or a troll.

Legendary Ascension

The Legendary Ascension will turn a basic weapon into a Legendary, increasing it to a +3, or in some instances, a +2.

The last way to upgrade your weapon is inside the Shifting Earth: The Crater event. If you reach the bottom of the crater and defeat the boss, you will find a legendary anvil. This will let you transform any weapon regardless of its level straight up to a Legendary armament. Note that this does not give it new traits, just increases is damage.

Legendary Ascension: Transforms any weapon into a Legendary Common will become Legendary +3 Uncommon +1 will become Legendary +3 Rare +2 will become Legendary +3



Sometimes you will find a Rare +1 weapon from a boss drop, using Legendary Ascension on this will turn into a Legendary +2 weapon.

However, if you find a Rare +1 weapon from a boss drop, it will not become +3 as this is classified as one upgrade. It will still become Legendary, with damage to match, but it will be called a +2. Don’t worry about this as you will not miss out on power.

As mentioned above, this does not turn the weapon into a completely different weapon. Using Legendary Ascension on the Executor’s Blade will not turn into Hand of Malenia.

Once you make your selection at the anvil, you can then use it to upgrade any other weapon you like using Smithing Stones.

Upgrading your weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the many ways to make your character more powerful. It’s also completely under your control, unlike the other roguelite elements. Make sure you visit a merchant and a mine as soon as you can so you can strengthen your armaments. If you’re lucky, visit the Crater and get yourself a Legendary weapon. Take a look at our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more help powering up your Nightfarer.