Embark on a Sidequest with the next Magic: The Gathering - Final Fantasy card reveal

Magic: The Gathering has been generating excitement with its upcoming Universe Beyond set, which will feature an all-new crossover with the Final Fantasy series. The new cards will pull from all across Square Enix's RPG saga and function across the physical card game, as well as the digital MTG Arena. For this set, Shacknews is getting in on card reveal season and here's what we have to show off.



Source: Wizards of the Coast



In staying true to the Final Fantasy series, this next MTG set is getting into some side quests. With that said, check out Sidequest: Card Collection (73 A), a card-drawing Enchantment card that then becomes a 4/4 Artifact card called Magicked Card (73 B). For some analysis on these cards, let's turn to our resident Magic expert Greg Burke, who describes them thusly:

"The card is a 4 cost enchantment that when played allows the player to draw 3 cards, and then discards 2. If at the beginning of your end step there are more than 8 cards in your graveyard, the enchantment flips and becomes a 4/4 creature with flying and Crew 1, which allows it to become an Artifact creature until end of turn. While it is not the strongest card in the set and its high cost doesn't help either, this could be good in limited play."

Magic: The Gathering fans got to take a peek at the Final Fantasy crossover earlier this year at MagicCon 2024. There's much more coming down the pipe this year, but the Final Fantasy cards are just around the corner. Look for the booster sets to make their debut on Friday, June 13.