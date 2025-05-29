Max level & rune requirements - Elden Ring Nightreign Learn the max level in Elden Ring Nightreign and how many runes it takes to level up each time.

Elden Ring Nightreign lets players level up while on an Expedition, all the way to max level. The number of runes required to do this stays the same, no matter the class or fight. This means it’s possible to know how many runes it takes to reach each level and how far you are from max level.

Max level & rune requirements

The max level is 15 in Elden Ring Nightreign. Reaching this level during an Expedition will take a lot of effort, but it is worth it thanks to the increases to your Nightfarer’s attributes. Plus, whenever you defeat a boss, you’ll get gear and other boosts on top of a large quantity of runes. The following table shows the level in the left column, the runes needed to move to the next level in the middle column, and the right column is how many runes you need to reach level 15 based on your current level (example: at level 10 you need a little over 310,000 to reach level 15).

Elden Ring Nightreign: Level Rune Requirements Level Runes required Runes needed to reach 15 1 0 513,116 2 3,698 509,418 3 7,922 501,496 4 12,348 489,148 5 16,978 472,170 6 21,818 450,352 7 26,869 423,483 8 32,137 391,346 9 37,624 353,722 10 43,335 310,387 11 49,271 261,116 12 55,439 205,677 13 61,840 143,837 14 68,479 75,358 15 75,358 Total 513,116

As you can see, it will take 513,116 runes to get from level 1 to level 15. This is no easy feat. You will need to move extremely quickly across the world, have some decent luck when it comes to starting locations and points of interest, and take full advantage of rune-boosting boons.

How to reach level 15

Reaching level 15, the max level, is tough. You will need to be fast and focused, make smart decisions on where to go and when, and hopefully get lucky with your boss spawns. However, there are some things you can do to improve your odds.

A Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot will boost rune acquisition for 60 seconds.

Source: Shacknews

Firstly, having a Shifting Earth event activate is usually a great way to hit level 15. These areas are typically crawling with valuable bosses. At the start of Day 2, beeline these places and clear everything you can, provided you amassed enough runes during Day 1 to hit double-digits. If you didn’t, you may need to spend some time hitting another point of interest or two.

As for Day 1, as soon as you land, clear the small encampment and then move to an actual location that’s closest to you. From here, you should always be trying to clear sites that are around the perimeter, as these will be unavailable once the ring starts closing in. Your movement around the map should look like a spiral.

In addition to this, use Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot consumables to increase your rune gains. Do not pop these immediately. Instead, wait until you are fighting an end of day boss and activate it before the boss is defeated. If you’ve got a Relic with “Increased rune acquisition for self and allies” you will natively receive more per kill.

You won’t always hit the max level in Elden Ring Nightreign, but at least knowing the rune requirements will help you work out how far from your goal you are. Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more help tackling Expeditions and taking down the Nightlords.