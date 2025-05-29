How to play co-op with friends - Elden Ring Nightreign Learn how Elden Ring Nightreign's multiplayer works, from setting up a party and using a password to how Shifting Earth affects matchmaking.

Elden Ring Nightreign is, at its heart, a multiplayer game. In an ideal world, you’d play with two friends using either a password or a party. But if you don’t have anyone to play with, you can always use the game’s matchmaking system. However, there are some things to learn about how this works, especially if you’ve got a Shifting Earth event active.

How to play co-op with friends

Use the Matchmaking Settings menu to invite friends to your party or set a password.

Let’s tackle the important one first: playing with friends. The good news is that playing co-op in Elden Ring Nightreign is easier than other FromSoftware titles. After you finish the tutorial and reach the Roundtable Hold, interact with the Great Site of Grace and switch to the Matchmaking Settings tab. Select the Invite Members button and choose which friends you want to invite.

After your friends accept, they will join your party. You will see all player names listed at the top-right of the screen. At this point, the other players must approach the table and confirm they are ready to play. The host must decide which Expedition to start. When all players have readied up, the session will begin.

How passwords work

Passwords let you limit who you will matchmake with when searching for additional players. By entering a Multiplayer Password, anyone that also has that password entered can be a potential ally. This is best used in big friend groups or large communities where you want to randomly match with different players from the group.

Can you play with two players?

Unfortunately, you cannot play Elden Ring Nightreign with just two players. An Expedition will only start if you are playing solo or if there is a full team of three players. The only way to play a duo match is to load into a three-player Expedition and hope the third player leaves.

Matchmaking rules

There are also some matchmaking rules that apply to Elden Ring Nightreign. These are not explicitly spelled out in-game, but they do affect your ability to connect with other players through matchmaking.

You must beat the Tricephalos Expedition before you can matchmake with other players that have access to the other Expeditions.

You must have unlocked a Shifting Earth event to matchmake with a player that has the Shifting Earth event active. For instance, if someone has the Crater event active, you must have unlocked the Crater event else you will not match with them.

If you have a Remembrance quest active, you will not matchmake with someone who also has a Remembrance quest active. There cannot be two Remembrances active at once. If you join a player through an invite, the first person to begin the process will have their Remembrance active on the map.

If you are having difficult matchmaking, check whether you have an activate Shifting Earth event. You can remove the event by visiting the bed in the eastern wing of the Roundtable Hold.

Playing Elden Ring Nightreign co-op with friends is much more straightforward than it’s ever been in a FromSoftware game. However, there are still some intricacies to some of the events and quests that could cause some confusion. The key thing to remember is that whoever is hosting the party will tend to have priority. Take a look at our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more help with FromSoftware’s new title.