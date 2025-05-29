How to ping - Elden Ring Nightreign Ping the map so players know where to go and ping items so they know what you found.

Elden Ring Nightreign lets you ping the map and items using its pin system. This lets you communicate to your allies where you want to go or highlights items on the ground you think they might want.

How to ping the map & items

You can ping the map by opening the map and clicking the right thumbstick on Xbox to place a pin. This is the R3 button on PlayStation or clicking the scroll wheel on PC. Players will see an arrow on their HUD, a colored line in the sky, and if you’ve marked an actual point of interest, a message on the bottom-right of the screen saying what you marked.

You can place a pin wherever you want on the map and it will tell your allies what you have pinged.

Source: Shacknews

If another player places a pin, aim at the pin and then press and hold the ping button to confirm it. This will let you mark what they marked, signalling you’ve seen it and confirm you want to go there. When two players ping the same location, the pin will turn white. You can then ping another location – this lets you create a sort of trail to follow.

Stand near an item and press the ping buttons to place a pin on it, highlighting it for other players.

Source: Shacknews

You can also ping an item on the ground by standing near the item and pressing a different button. Press the X key on PC to drop a pin directly beneath your feet. When near an item, this will highlight the item on the HUD. The button input on Xbox is to hold Y and click the left thumbstick and on PlayStation hold Triangle and press L3.

This ping system is simple but versatile, letting you indicate wordlessly to your allies where you want to go or what you’ve found. Remember to use it often to increase your odds of surviving the night. Take a look at our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more tips!