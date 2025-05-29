How to open Sorcerer's Rises - Elden Ring Nightreign Find the crests around the Sorcerer's Rise to unlock the door and gain access to the tower.

Sorcerer’s Rises are magical buildings that can be found dotted around the map in Elden Ring Nightreign. These are always locked and in order to gain access, you must find a crest. This is harder than it sounds, given how well hidden these crests can be.

How to open Sorcerer’s Rises

Sorcerer’s Rises are always locked with a seal and in order to open them, you must find and break the crest. These crests are always hidden within the immediate surroundings of a tower. They will be disguised as bushes, trees, fake statues, and other objects. The mechanism is open it is always random, so you will need to check the following:

Above the main door

Breakable bricks around the tower

Hidden in the pond beside the Rise

A tree stump that runs from you

A fake bush or tree

An illusory imp statue

Inside the main entrance: unlit candle, illusory wall, or up the tower

The blue crest will be hidden somewhere around or inside the Sorcerer's Rise.

Source: Shacknews

In all of these cases, try hitting the unusual object or running through it to break the illusion and reveal the crest. Attack the crest to destroy it, which will remove the seal from the tower. You will now be able to ascend and claim your reward from the top of the Rise.

Opening the Sorcerer’s Rise can be extremely time-consuming if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Even if you do know where the crest can appear, it can still take a moment to locate it. To make it faster, ensure your whole team scours the area. Check out our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more help solving the puzzles and locating hidden treasures.