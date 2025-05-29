New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get murk - Elden Ring Nightreign

If you want to buy Relics, gestures, chalices, or even garbs, you're going to need a whole lot of murk.
Sam Chandler
FromSoftware
1

While runes are what you will need to buy things while in an Expedition, murk is what you need to purchase things while in the Roundtable Hold. This special currency is what you’re going to be earning as you play Elden Ring Nightreign, but getting a decent supply will take some effort.

How to get murk

You will receive murk every time you finish an Expedition in Nightreign. Whether you attain victory by defeating the Nightlord or suffer defeat early on in Day 1, you will still receive murk at the end of the activity. However, the amount of murk you receive will differ based on your performance.

The reward screen showing murk and some relics
Successfully completing an Expedition is the best way to earn murk.
Dying early on during an Expedition will often yield around 400 murk, sometimes more, sometimes less. This is not a lot, but it does mean you will still make progress even on a loss. Better yet, you will also get some Relics.

To earn the most murk, you will need to focus on hitting as close to max level as possible, killing as many enemies and bosses as you can, and defeating the Nightlord. Doing all of these will earn you anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 murk – perhaps even higher.

Finally, you can sell Relics to earn a few hundred murk at a time. The more potent a Relic, the more it will be worth when selling. Keep in mind that you will likely want to keep the powerful Relics, given they tend to have multiple effects.

As you start to earn a decent supply of murk, check out the Small Jar Bazaar to see what items he has for sale. Murk can also be used to buy garbs for your Nightfarers, changing their appearance. Read over our Elden Ring Nightreign page for more information.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

