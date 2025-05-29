How to cast spells - Elden Ring Nightreign Learn how to cast both spells on a Staff or Seal whether it's in your left or right hand.

Casting spells in Elden Ring Nightreign is a little bit different to how it was in FromSoftware’s previous title. You won’t be switching through spells using memorization, instead, each Staff or Seal you pick up can have two separate spells to cast, which require different button inputs.

How to cast spells

There is no spell memorization in Elden Ring Nightreign, instead, spells are built into each Staff and Seal.

Cast spells by using the light and heavy attack buttons when holding a Sorcerer’s Staff or Sacred Seal. The light attack will cast the top spell on the list and the heavy attack will cast the second spell on the list. When using a controller, this is pretty simple, but on PC it’s a bit complicated:

Xbox Light attack: LB or RB Heavy attack: LT or RT

PlayStation Light attack: L1 or R1 Heavy attack: L2 or R2

PC Light attack: Right Click or Left Click Heavy attack: Q or Ctrl + Left Click



When playing on PC, Right Click and Q will control the Staff or Seal in your left hand. Meanwhile, Left Click and Ctrl + Left click controls your right hand. It’s a bit back to front and there’s not much consistency between the hands and attacks.

Now that you know how to cast both spells on a Sorcerer's Staff or Sacred Seal, you can hopefully get used to dual wielding two of them. Enjoy sending forth a torrent of sorceries or incantations!