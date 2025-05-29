New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to cast spells - Elden Ring Nightreign

Learn how to cast both spells on a Staff or Seal whether it's in your left or right hand.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
FromSoftware
1

Casting spells in Elden Ring Nightreign is a little bit different to how it was in FromSoftware’s previous title. You won’t be switching through spells using memorization, instead, each Staff or Seal you pick up can have two separate spells to cast, which require different button inputs.

How to cast spells

The Recluse Nightfarer casting a spell at an enemy
There is no spell memorization in Elden Ring Nightreign, instead, spells are built into each Staff and Seal.
Source: Shacknews

Cast spells by using the light and heavy attack buttons when holding a Sorcerer’s Staff or Sacred Seal. The light attack will cast the top spell on the list and the heavy attack will cast the second spell on the list. When using a controller, this is pretty simple, but on PC it’s a bit complicated:

  • Xbox
    • Light attack: LB or RB
    • Heavy attack: LT or RT
  • PlayStation
    • Light attack: L1 or R1
    • Heavy attack: L2 or R2
  • PC
    • Light attack: Right Click or Left Click
    • Heavy attack: Q or Ctrl + Left Click

When playing on PC, Right Click and Q will control the Staff or Seal in your left hand. Meanwhile, Left Click and Ctrl + Left click controls your right hand. It’s a bit back to front and there’s not much consistency between the hands and attacks.

Now that you know how to cast both spells on a Sorcerer’s Staff or Sacred Seal, you can hopefully get used to dual wielding two of them. Enjoy sending forth a torrent of sorceries or incantations! We’ve got more helpful guides over on our Elden Ring Nightreign page.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola