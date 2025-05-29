Which Nightfarer class to choose - Elden Ring Nightreign Choosing the best class to play in Elden Ring Nightreign can be overwhelming at first.

When you first start Elden Ring Nightreign, you will have no choice but to play the Wylder. But before long, the game will let you choose a different Nightfarer to play. At this point, you will likely encounter your first real hurdle: choosing which Nightfarer class to play. Pick the wrong one, and you might have a tough time (in an already tough game). Here are our picks for the class you should pick!

Which Nightfarer class to choose

With several Nightfarers on offer, it can be tough to know which class to choose. When you first start the game, you can pick any class you want after you finish the tutorial. However, some are more difficult to master than others. These are three classes you should try while you’re still learning the game.

Wylder



Source: Shacknews

Surprise, surprise: the class you start with is a solid choice! FromSoftware knows what it’s doing here. The Wylder Nightfarer is a safe, versatile, and oftentimes powerful class to start with. He has some great movement tech, an Ultimate Art that can chunk bosses and revive allies quickly, and the ability to revive from death!

The trick with Wylder will be using his grappling hook skill effectively. The Claw Shot can be fired at the ground or bosses to pull yourself forward, or at smaller enemies to bring them to you. This will let you easily ascend structures or move around quickly.

His Ultimate, Onslaught Stake, is a giant explosion that can be charged for greater damage. It has a relatively short cooldown too, which lets you keep using it against bosses or blast it at a downed teammate in a pinch.

Keep in mind he doesn’t have the greatest stat scaling, so do not ignore upgrading weapons or chasing purple gear.

Ironeye



Source: Shacknews

Ironeye is the archer class in Nightreign and because of this range, he is great at kiting foes and reviving enemies. He is an extremely safe pick, which makes him a wonderful choice if you want to keep your distance and learn the boss’ moves before diving in.

Though he might be a great pick for reviving allies (shooting downed teammates from a distance makes revives a breeze), he is just as capable of dolling out damage. His Marking skill lets him dash at a foe, marking it for higher damage. His Ultimate Art, Single Shot, rips through anything in its way, allowing you to revive multiple allies that are grouped together, even through a boss.

Try to get a bow with an elemental affinity on it to ensure you’re dealing more than just standard damage, because his highest stat is an A in Dexterity.

Raider



Source: Shacknews

Raider is perfect for the player that wants to get up in the boss’ face and unleash their wrath. This huge bloke is able to survive death while using his Skill, Retaliate. Whenever you take damage, activate Retaliate, and enjoy pummeling your foe into the dirt.

When it comes to fighting bosses or reviving teammates, activate the Totem Stela Ultimate Art and witness Raider slam a giant stone into the ground. This will boost your strength and acts as a platform to climb and a literal block to avoid attacks. With the right Relics, you can give the stone some other benefits to aid your allies.

For weapons, try to find some large axes and hammers that get a boost from two-handing. Even better if you can find some that buff charged attacks. Even if you get hit during these attacks, it feeds into his passive.

These three Nightfarer classes are solid choices when first starting Elden Ring Nightreign thanks to their straightforward playstyle and overall power. Even after you’ve mastered the flow of an Expedition, these three will remain favorites, even if you’ve dabbled with the others. However, once you learn the ropes, it’s always worth checking out the other Nightfarers on offer, as they boast some powerful skills and high skill ceilings. Find more help on our Elden Ring Nightreign page.